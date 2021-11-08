CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Meadville home heavily damaged by fire Sunday evening

By Kristen Nielsen
 7 days ago

A two-alarm fire left a home in Meadville heavily damaged Sunday evening.

The fire happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Mosiertown Road.

According to reports from the scene, several area fire departments responded to the fire. The damage was kept to the back of the home, where the fire began.

Firefighters battle afternoon garage fire in Waterford

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to neighbors. There is no word on a cause at this time.

