Movies

Audiences gave 'Eternals' the worst reviews of any Marvel Studios movie, according to CinemaScore

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
"Eternals." Marvel Studios
  • "Eternals" received a B grade from CinemaScore, a company that surveys audiences on opening night.
  • It's the worst CinemaScore grade for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
  • Only one other MCU movie has received a grade below an A-.

Marvel's latest movie, "Eternals," opened over the weekend with $71 million.

It's also the worst reviewed movie of the MCU with a 48% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

A B grade is disappointing by Marvel standards. Only one other MCU movie has received a grade less than an A-: 2011's "Thor."

Below is how audiences graded all 26 MCU films, according to CinemaScore:

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021)

CinemaScore grade: A-

"Black Widow" Marvel Studios

"The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

"Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)

"Black Widow" (2021)

Lakeland Gazette

Eternals- Movie Review

“Eternals” is one of those Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that tries to introduce a whole team of new superheroes at once. Sometimes this works to great effect: “Guardians of the Galaxy” gave us five new characters that were instantly iconic. Other times the tactic falls flat, like with Thor’s forgettable entourage. The cast of “Eternals” falls between the two, though sadly the film pulls slightly toward the latter.
Decider

What Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Eternals’

If you’re planning on seeing Eternals this weekend, you’re going to want to do your MCU due diligence and catch up on the Marvel movies with lore important to these new heroes. So, does that mean rewatching every MCU film to come out in the last decade? Possibly. But we have a shorter solution before you head to the theater this weekend.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Struggles to Marvel Audiences

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals may have trouble reaching $70 million in its domestic box office debut after earning a mediocre B CinemaScore from moviegoers. That’s the lowest audience grade of any of the 26 titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe;  the previous lowest was the first Thor (B+). The rest have earned a variation of an A CinemaScore. Plenty of fanboys turned out on opening day to see Eternals thanks to Marvel’s loyal following but the film is looking front-loaded. Eternals grossed an estimated $30.7 million on Friday, including $9.5 million in Thursday previews. Box office analysts are projecting a weekend debut in the...
Morning Journal

‘Eternals’ stumbles into the Marvel Cinematic Universe | Movie review

Ever wonder what would happen if the acclaimed director of lower-budget, grounded-in-reality drama — say Chloé Zhao of “Nomadland” — were given the cash to make a splashy entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Wonder no more, as Zhao — months after her 2020 film was awarded the Academy Award...
imdb.com

‘Eternals’ Ends Marvel’s Straight “A” Winning Streak With Audiences, But Does It Matter?

No winning streak is neverending, particularly in Hollywood. Late on the evening of Nov. 5, Marvel Studios and Disney executives received word that Eternals had been slapped with a B CinemaScore by audiences, the lowest grade of any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pantheon, which now boasts 26 titles. Every other MCU title save for Thor, which received a B+ more than a decade ago toward the beginning of Marvel’s renaissance, has earned some variation of an A, an enviable feat.
ScreenCrush

‘Eternals’ Is Marvel Studios’ First Rotten Movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Well, it was bound to happen eventually. For more than a decade, Marvel Studios has gone a perfect 25 for 25 on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Every single previous entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe received a positive “Fresh” score on the site from film critics. None dipped below a 60 percent score, into the territory that qualifies as “Rotten” on the site.
geekculture.co

Geek Giveaway: Marvel Studios’ Eternals Movie Premiums

Continuing Phase 4 of Marvel is the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ Eternals. Debuting 10 new superheroes, the upcoming spectacle sees Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Brian Tyree Henry step up to the plate as the next all-powerful beings that will protect Earth and humanity in a post Endgame world.
Meet the Characters of Marvel Studios’ Eternals

Marvel Studios’ Eternals opens in theaters this Friday, introducing 10 new Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Based on characters created by Disney Legend Jack Kirby, the Eternals are a group of ancient, immortal beings who work on behalf of the Celestials, aka the architects of life itself. The Celestials sent the Eternals to Earth 7,000 years ago to protect mankind from the Deviants, a race of alien predators. Now, the mysterious reemergence of the Deviants is about to force the Eternals out of the shadows. It’s been hundreds of years since the Eternals went their separate ways, and not everyone has kept in touch. But they’ll have to regroup to fulfill their purpose and protect the planet.
Variety

Every Marvel Studios Post-Credits Scene, Ranked From Worst to Best

SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses every post-credits scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, through 2021’s “Eternals.” In other words: It’s all spoilers!. Ever since Samuel L. Jackson emerged at the end of the “Iron Man” credits in 2008 speaking ominously of “the Avenger initiative,” audiences are now conditioned to sit through the end credits of all kinds of movies on the expectation that at least one bonus scene awaits them. (Just in 2021, films as disparate as “Cruella,” “In the Heights,” “The Green Knight” and “Tom and Jerry” have featured scenes that run after the credits.)
Marietta Daily Journal

Movie review: Zhao's touch resonates in Marvel's 'Eternals'

From its inception, “Eternals” was bound to be the black sheep of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introducing a whole new gaggle of cosmic superheroes to the big screen is Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, who has been acclaimed for her lo-fi, almost documentary-style dramas like “The Rider” and “Nomadland.” How she might adapt her approach to the fantastical (and factory-like) bombast of the MCU has puzzled fans and speculators, and indeed, “Eternals” is a strange film, both within context and on its own. But in the lookalike, soundalike and corporately synergistic MCU, perhaps that’s not such a bad thing. “Weird” means it’s at least interesting, and perhaps worth all the fervent online discourse it has generated.
Cleveland.com

‘Eternals’ is a stunning epic unlike any Marvel movie you’ve seen before

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I couldn’t take my eyes off “Eternals.”. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the franchise’s most ambitious outing yet, a beautifully shot epic full of wonder and imagination. Featuring a star-studded cast and taking place on Earth and in space over the course of 7,000 years, the movie almost defies description.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Eternals

The scale of Marvel’s mega-franchise is starting to get out of control. It’s still good, because there’s too much money at hand to ever allow it to be bad. But things are getting unwieldy. “Eternals,” out this weekend, is the third (of four) big-screen installments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe...
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Marvel Studios’ Eternals

Marvel films have already contributed significantly to the pandemic era’s box office recovery during the second half of 2021, and Eternals is hoping to join the chorus of big comic book movie openings in recent months. As we previously outlined in long range tracking a few weeks ago, the film...
Den of Geek

Marvel Studios Should Make More Movies Like Eternals

This article contains Marvel’s Eternals spoilers. I did not love Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. This isn’t a controversial statement to make for the first Marvel Studios film to receive a negative “Rotten” score on the aggregate movie review site, Rotten Tomatoes. Despite its expansive pacing—which, believe it or not, is two...
KUTV

Review: Marvel's 'Eternals' is a crowded, underwhelming epic

Writer: Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo, Jack Kirby. Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong Seok. Genre: Action, Adventure. Rated: PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. SALT...
‘Eternals’ Ends Marvel’s Winning Streak With Its Latest CinemaScore

On November 5, Marvel Studios and Disney executives received news regarding Eternals’ low audience score of a ‘B’ on CinemaScore, the lowest grade ever received by a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a low audience grade combined with the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the history of MCU, many box-office experts are questioning whether Eternals could even cross $70 million in its domestic opening, which is much less than the $75 million Marvel and Disney had anticipated.
