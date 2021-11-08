Audiences gave 'Eternals' the worst reviews of any Marvel Studios movie, according to CinemaScore

"Eternals." Marvel Studios

"Eternals" received a B grade from CinemaScore, a company that surveys audiences on opening night.

It's the worst CinemaScore grade for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Only one other MCU movie has received a grade below an A-.

Marvel's latest movie, "Eternals," opened over the weekend with $71 million.

It's also the worst reviewed movie of the MCU with a 48% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

A B grade is disappointing by Marvel standards. Only one other MCU movie has received a grade less than an A-: 2011's "Thor."

Below is how audiences graded all 26 MCU films, according to CinemaScore:

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021)

CinemaScore grade: A-

"Black Widow" Marvel Studios

"The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

"Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)

"Black Widow" (2021)