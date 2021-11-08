CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-Duty Police Officer Killed In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Is7KW_0cq4mIJs00

An investigation is underway after an off-duty police officer was killed in an overnight Long Island crash.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in Selden.

Vincent Pelliccio, a member of the Suffolk County Police Department, was driving a 2021 Jeep northbound on Nicolls Road, near West Road, when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed in the median, according to the Suffolk County PD.

Pelliccio, age 30, of Port Jefferson Station, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Pelliccio, a Third Precinct officer, was a member of the department since December 2014.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

