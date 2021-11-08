Hollywood Theater at PDX reopens after 20-month closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After being closed for nearly two years, Hollywood Theater’s microcinema at the Portland International Airport is reopening this Monday.

The theater has been closed for the last 20 months due to COVID-19. During that time, its location inside the airport has changed. As PDX undergoes a $2 billion upgrade , it was determined that a new location for the microcinema would be needed due to the terminal new configuration.

The theater can still be found in Concourse C — but near the C-13 gate instead of C-5. Additionally, the number of seats inside has increased from 17 to 22.

The theater first opened in February 2017 and showcases short films from some of the Pacific Northwest’s top filmmakers. New films are introduced every few months.

