U.S. border restrictions lifted to fully vaccinated travelers

 7 days ago
CALAIS, Maine — For many businesses and families near Maine's border with Canada, the lifting of border restrictions on the United States side has been long-awaited. Many Maine businesses lost more than half of their revenue during the closure, as they heavily rely on Canadian customers. Starting Monday, Nov....

