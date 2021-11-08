CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Welcome to COP Week 2

By MATTHEW CHOI
POLITICO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
POLITICO

COP's path to a deal littered with potholes

With help from Kelsey Tamborrino. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
INDIA
POLITICO

Who are you watching on Parliament Hill?

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I'm your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. TGIF. We take a closer look at Mona Fortier's ascendancy, do the math on all the Tories with new responsibilities, and marvel at the Ottawa Citizen's annual Remembrance Day project.
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden marks a different kind of Veterans Day

In his Veterans Day remarks this afternoon at Arlington National Cemetery, President JOE BIDEN sounded some of the typical notes we expect at these events — talking about vets as “the very spine of America” and people to whom we have a “sacred obligation as a nation.”. But there was...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oklahoma State
POLITICO

A weak first draft for a COP deal?

With help from Zia Weise, Karl Mathiesen, Zack Colman, Annie Snider, Ben Lefebvre, Catherine Morehouse and Kelsey Tamborrino. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

The House in Scotland

Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.K.
POLITICO

Could McCarthy win the gavel?

MCCARTHY’S FIGHT AHEAD — Republicans are feeling confident about their chance to to take back control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections. But even if they clinch it, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) ascension to speaker isn’t guaranteed. “The minority leader’s math problem is simple: The fewer seats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molière
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Fatih Birol
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

U.S. and Europe fear possible Russia invasion of Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. U.S. officials, increasingly alarmed by Russia’s monthslong troop buildup near Ukraine, are warning their European counterparts that the Kremlin may be on the verge of another invasion of that country, our own NAHAL TOOSI and PAUL MCLEARY report. One...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
POLITICO

The Taliban’s ‘escalated aggression’ against vulnerable Afghans

With help from Nahal Toosi, Alex Thompson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Beheadings. Hangings. Severed limbs. Lash marks. Bullet-ridden bodies inside a car. NatSec Daily has seen images of these atrocities in recent days, sent by multiple veteran-led groups working to rescue vulnerable Afghans.
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The other big intra-Democratic fight

NUMBER OF DAYS UNTIL GOVERNMENT FUNDING EXPIRES: 22. DEBT LIMIT X DATE: between mid-December and mid-February (that’s the latest estimate from the Bipartisan Policy Center on when Treasury will hit the debt ceiling). INFLATION FALLOUT: Earlier this year, the Biden administration forecast that the annual rate of inflation would be...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Energy#Un#Politico Pro Energy#U N#House#Republicans#E3 Consulting#Tartuffe#Islam#Politico Energy
POLITICO

Honey, I shrunk the Davos

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com. Follow Ryan on Twitter. SUMMIT WHEELS IN MOTION: An in-person North American leaders summit — the first since 2016 — will take place Nov. 18 at the White House between President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A virtual summit between Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping is also expected some time in the next week. Biden is also planning a virtual summit of democracies for early December.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Threat assessment: never ending for lawmakers

THE THREATS MATTER — Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said Tuesday he’s gotten more than 1,000 calls, including “nasty” death threats, after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted his phone number online. His crime? Voting for a bipartisan infrastructure bill backed by 19 Senate Republicans (GOP lawmakers argue the 13 House Republican ayes threw President Joe Biden a lifeline). “If you asked any, any political adviser who was President Trump’s favorite senator on the Republican side, I think top on every list would be Lindsey Graham,” Upton told a local radio host. “Lindsey Graham voted for this same bill when it passed 69 to 30.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The Wharton wonks giving the White House fits

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. The Biden administration’s economic team has a new, wonky enemy: The Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM). The model,...
POTUS
POLITICO

Having it both ways

HAVING IT BOTH WAYS — President Joe Biden took the stage in Glasgow last week with a promise that the U.S. would lead the fight against climate change. “We'll demonstrate to the world the United States is not only back at the table, but hopefully leading by the power of our example,” Biden told the crowd. “My administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action, not words.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Scotland
timesexaminer.com

Kerry Signals Lane Change on China

It's a cry that rings out behind the barbed wire towers so frequently the Chinese guards are numb to it. "Don't do this -- please, don't do this!" This time, it was a fresh blood -- a Uyghur just hauled into headquarters named Abduweli Ayup. He was crying with terror as police started in, sexually torturing him until he passed out. When he woke, he says he remembers the strangest things, like the flies buzzing around the room. For once, he wished he was one of them. "Because no one can torture them. No one can rape them."
CHINA
POLITICO

A summit for every occasion

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com. Follow Ryan on Twitter. American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar six months into his detainment — just days after being sentenced to 11 years in prison. The State Department had been lobbying for Fenster’s release. Former diplomat Bill Richardson, who just a week ago flatly said he hadn’t raised the issue of Fenster’s imprisonment on his recent trip to Myanmar, was again in country to welcome his release.
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: No BIF bump for Biden

A new WaPo-ABC poll out this morning has President JOE BIDEN’s approval rating down to 41%, with 53% of respondents disapproving. That’s troubling for the White House because the poll was conducted Nov. 7-10 — after the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure package (BIF). — But the numbers for Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy