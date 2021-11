ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — People in Anderson County may not need to leave their cars for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments after doctors approve the therapy for them. Anderson County Emergency Medical Services is hosting COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy clinics for people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It is offered for free, as long as the supply of the medication is available and on-hand.

