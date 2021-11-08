Brandon Staley rewards LA Chargers players in awesome way for gritty Week 9 win

Reuben Frank (7-1) A two-game winning streak? Beating a team with a winning record? A win over a legit quarterback? I’m just not ready to go there. Not yet. I do think if Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon build on the adjustments and flexibility they showed in Detroit last weekend there’s a good chance the Eagles beat the Chargers Sunday and earn their first home win of the year. But I need to see it to believe it. The Chargers have some big-time weapons. Justin Herbert hasn’t been as sharp the last two weeks, but he puts a lot of pressure on defenses with his big arm. Austin Ekeler is an under-rated two-way back. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are both on pace for over 1,200 receiving yards. Jared Cook is a Pro Bowl tight end. And the Eagles are allowing quarterbacks to complete 74.3 percent of their passes, highest in NFL history. Now, the Chargers’ defense isn’t anything special, and I figure the Eagles will score 24 to 27 points. But I just don’t think that will be enough.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO