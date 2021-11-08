CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brandon Staley rewards LA Chargers players in awesome way for gritty Week 9 win

By Jason Reed
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Brandon Staley has redefined what it means to be the head coach of the LA Chargers. It truly has not felt like the Bolts have had a head coach that is this confident in his team and has a hold of the locker room in the same way that Staley...

boltbeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has connection with Chargers coach Brandon Staley

Full of swagger after a 44-6 blowout of the Detroit Lions, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon spoke in generalities Tuesday until the subject was Brandon Staley. Staley, 38, is head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Eagles’ opponent Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Gannon said they grew up playing AAU basketball together near Cleveland when they were 10 years old. The relationship snowballed from there when their interests turned to coaching.
NFL
NBC Sports

Brandon Staley: We wanted to finish the game with the football

The Eagles tied the Chargers on a touchdown catch by DeVonta Smith with 6:07 left in Sunday’s game and it felt like there was enough time left on the clock that they’d get at least one more chance with the ball before the game was over. That did not turn...
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert learning lessons in NFL school of hard knocks

Young and still learning on the job, he has had back-to-back rough games, both ending in hollow, humbling defeat for him and the Chargers. Justin Herbert? Yes. Brandon Staley too. “He’s still seeing things for the first time a lot, just like I’m seeing things for the first time as...
NFL
FanSided

3 Reasons why LA Chargers will bounce back over Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9

Despite dropping a disappointing game to the New England Patriots last week, the LA Chargers are favorites against Philadelphia ahead of Week 9's matchup. LA will head to the opposite coast to take on the Eagles. A few weeks ago, this may have seemed like an easy win for the Bolts, but recent events are pointing to a much less comfortable competition. Philadelphia is carrying all the momentum coming into the contest after dominating Detroit last week while the Chargers were busy throwing away their game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Chargers#Baseball#American Football#The La Chargers#Pop Warner
FanSided

LA Chargers: Justin Herbert and Mac Jones game grades for Week 8

For the second consecutive matchup, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots outclassed the LA Chargers at Sofi Stadium. Though it wasn't the 45-0 horror show and shellacking that last year was, it was still a pretty convincing Patriot victory despite the somewhat misleading 27-24 final. Twenty-three year old signal...
NFL
PatsFans.com

Patriots Week 8 Report Card In Big Win Over the Chargers

Patriots Have an Opportunity to Start Stringing Some Wins Together. The Patriots at what would normally be the midway point of the season had a big game on the road against a very good team in the wide-open AFC. And while they didn’t play a clean game, they did what they had to do and came out of LA with a win.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Jonathan Gannon and Brandon Staley were rival AAU point guards as 10-year-olds

They were stars on the Cleveland AAU youth basketball circuit in the early 1990s, arch rivals as 10-year-old hot-shot point guards. Who could have imagined that three decades later, Jonathan Gannon and Brandon Staley would remain best friends and – on Sunday, when the Eagles face the Chargers at the Linc – arch rivals again.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Will Eagles or Chargers Win? NBCS Philly's Week 9 Predictions

Reuben Frank (7-1) A two-game winning streak? Beating a team with a winning record? A win over a legit quarterback? I’m just not ready to go there. Not yet. I do think if Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon build on the adjustments and flexibility they showed in Detroit last weekend there’s a good chance the Eagles beat the Chargers Sunday and earn their first home win of the year. But I need to see it to believe it. The Chargers have some big-time weapons. Justin Herbert hasn’t been as sharp the last two weeks, but he puts a lot of pressure on defenses with his big arm. Austin Ekeler is an under-rated two-way back. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are both on pace for over 1,200 receiving yards. Jared Cook is a Pro Bowl tight end. And the Eagles are allowing quarterbacks to complete 74.3 percent of their passes, highest in NFL history. Now, the Chargers’ defense isn’t anything special, and I figure the Eagles will score 24 to 27 points. But I just don’t think that will be enough.
NFL
FanSided

LA Chargers: What does Justin Herbert's injury mean for Week 9 vs Eagles?

A recently revealed injury could mean a major bump in the road for an LA Chargers team looking to take advantage of a favorable schedule ahead. Quarterback Justin Herbert injured his hand after making contact with the helmet of a New England defender late in last week's loss and was officially listed as limited in practice on Wednesday.
NFL
Phillymag.com

Jonathan Gannon and Brandon Staley: From Childhood Friends to NFL Heavyweights

The Eagles defensive coordinator and Chargers head coach forged a friendship as 10-year-olds on the basketball court. It’s still going strong today. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. Just over 25 years ago in the Cleveland area, a butterfly presumably flapped its wings near a basketball...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL Week 9 PLAYER PROPS, BETS: Vikings, 49ers, Rams, Chargers, Bears

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Justin Jefferson O/U 73.5 Receiving Yards vs. Ravens. Let's go back to the well on...
NFL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Staley considers 5-3 an accurate reflection of Chargers

After two wins on the East Coast and four fourth-quarter comebacks, Brandon Staley isn't surprised the Los Angeles Chargers are 5-3 and tied atop the AFC West. “I think we’ve earned exactly the record that we have right now. Our record is an accurate reflection of where we’re at as a football team,” the first-year coach said on Monday, the day after his squad rallied for a 27-24 victory at Philadelphia.
NFL
NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Sensational performances in dramatic victories for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll. Herbert and Ryan were lauded for their Week 9 performances as the league unveiled the Players of the Week on Wednesday morning. Herbert...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

LA Chargers Fantasy Football Forecast for Week 10 vs Vikings

Yesterday, we broke down the forecast for the Minnesota Vikings stars in fantasy football this weekend. Today, we move on to their opponent and host, the LA Chargers. This is another team whose roster is star-studded with talent despite some recent struggles. Can the Vikings take advantage of some of these struggles this weekend by taking top players out of the mix?
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

183K+
Followers
373K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy