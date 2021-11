CRYPTO LOBBYIST HELMS BLOCKCHAIN PAC PUSH TO ELECT CRYPTO-FRIENDLY LAWMAKERS: Rulon & White’s Todd White is helming a push to raise massive sums for a super PAC focused on sending a legion of cryptocurrency-friendly lawmakers to Washington next year. The PAC was formed back in May, according to FEC filings, and has reported no receipts or disbursements in the months since. But the group says now it is looking to haul in $300 million to help elect a new generation of crypto-savvy politicians, opening up a new phase in the crypto industry’s political advocacy push. For reference, that is only slightly less than the $304 million that Senate Democrats’ campaign arm raised during the entire 2020 cycle.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO