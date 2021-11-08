CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Two arrested in multiple Branson crimes including the car fire at the Landing

By Chris Six, Jacob Blount
 7 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department has arrested two Springfield residents in connection to a car fire at the Branson Landing Sunday night.

According to a press release , a drill had been used to remove gas from the vehicle gas tank when the fire started. Police say the 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old female both from Springfield, also removed gas from a vehicle in the Cox Hospital parking lot earlier Sunday evening.

Branson Police say the two were then also tied to significant damages to one of the ball fields at Ball Parks of America. This incident happened after the parking garage fire.

Branson firefighters respond after several cars become engulfed in flames

The fire happened around 8:15 p.m. on the third floor of the parking garage.

Courtesy: Pierce Evans

Branson Police say there were no injuries, and it was only one car that caught fire. There were two other vehicles that were damaged from the fire, one being a total loss and belonged to an employee of the Landing.

Courtesy: Pierce Evans

The third and fourth levels of the parking garage are closed while crews continue to investigate what happened.

Below are images of the scene from the Branson Landing Communications Department:

