Public Safety

French Catholic Church says it will compensate sex abuse victims

By Noah Garfinkel
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
France's Catholic Church announced on Monday it would financially compensate those who were sexually abused by French clergy and other church officials. Driving the news: The decision comes a month after an independent commission, established at the request of the Catholic Church, released a report that found more than 200,000 minors...

