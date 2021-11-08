CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How ‘Netflix for jobs’ could aid in the Great Resignation

By ELEANOR MUELLER
POLITICO
 7 days ago

GETTING (BACK) INTO IT: A new program that uses artificial intelligence and unemployment insurance data to match workers with training programs and new jobs, based on their past experience and which industries are expanding in their state, could help get more Americans back to work as they reconsider what they do...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
CBS News

3 states lead the U.S. in the rate of workers quitting their jobs

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs across the U,S., a trend some have dubbed the "Great Resignation." But the phenomenon is making an outsized impact in some regions: In Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho, more than 4% of workers voluntarily left their jobs in Augus — the highest rates in the country.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New reminders that this is not normal

BREAKING TUESDAY NIGHT — “Trump cannot shield White House records from Jan. 6 committee, judge rules,” by Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein … Judge TANYA CHUTKAN: “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”. THE DANGERS LURKING BENEATH — We spend a lot of time in the weeds of...
POTUS
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Employers, not workers, caused ‘The Great Resignation’

All across the country, businesses large and small have signs in their windows and doors reading “We are short-staffed,” “Please be patient” or “Nobody wants to work anymore.”. The world is in the middle of the largest worker shortage in recent history. There were 10.4 million job positions open in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
POLITICO

Stone: DeSantis owes me an 'apology'

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Ready to rumble — This is the MAGA civil war liberals dream about: Roger Stone vs. Ron DeSantis. Coming on strong — Stone, the longtime ally of Donald Trump and political provocateur in this state, has been ratcheting up pressure against the governor. He's calling on him to audit the 2020 election (he hasn’t), and then this past weekend saying DeSantis should promise now to not run for president if he wins reelection even if Trump doesn’t seek another term (he hasn’t).
POLITICS
POLITICO

The Taliban’s ‘escalated aggression’ against vulnerable Afghans

With help from Nahal Toosi, Alex Thompson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Beheadings. Hangings. Severed limbs. Lash marks. Bullet-ridden bodies inside a car. NatSec Daily has seen images of these atrocities in recent days, sent by multiple veteran-led groups working to rescue vulnerable Afghans.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden marks a different kind of Veterans Day

In his Veterans Day remarks this afternoon at Arlington National Cemetery, President JOE BIDEN sounded some of the typical notes we expect at these events — talking about vets as “the very spine of America” and people to whom we have a “sacred obligation as a nation.”. But there was...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The 3 senators still on retirement watch

— The Senate map is coming into sharper focus ahead of the 2022 midterms. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is running for reelection, and there are only three Senate lawmakers who have not shared their political plans. — The race for New York governor is taking shape, with Gov. Kathy Hochul...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

All politics is local. But Biden isn't.

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. President JOE BIDEN did his first local news interview Monday, more than 10 months into his administration. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Law#Americans#Ui#Social Security
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Senate GOP takes a sucker punch

MORE LIKE SUNU-NO — In a surprising blow to Republicans’ hopes to retake the Senate in 2022, New Hampshire Gov. CHRIS SUNUNU announced this morning that he will not run against Democratic Sen. MAGGIE HASSAN, Stephanie Murray reports. For Senate Republicans, Sununu was the crown jewel of its 2022 recruits...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Bannon indicted, Britney freed

BANNON INDICTED — Late Friday afternoon, the Justice Department charged STEVE BANNON, a former top strategist to former President DONALD TRUMP, with two counts of contempt of Congress over his refusal to testify and provide documents to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Great Resignation: Another record broken as even more Americans quit their jobs in September

The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs again hit a record high in September while job openings stayed stubbornly above pre-pandemic levels, a sign that businesses may have to continue to raise wages in order to attract workers.Since pandemic restrictions began to ease in April and the economy began to reopen, more and more people have felt comfortable leaving employment either to retire, retrain, or seek out better opportunities, either with improved working conditions or higher pay.The trend was termed the “Great Resignation” by Professor Anthony Klotz, associate professor of Management at Mays Business School, Texas A&M University.Since...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The other big intra-Democratic fight

NUMBER OF DAYS UNTIL GOVERNMENT FUNDING EXPIRES: 22. DEBT LIMIT X DATE: between mid-December and mid-February (that’s the latest estimate from the Bipartisan Policy Center on when Treasury will hit the debt ceiling). INFLATION FALLOUT: Earlier this year, the Biden administration forecast that the annual rate of inflation would be...
U.S. POLITICS
yourerie

Your Money: The Great Resignation

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and resignations have remained abnormally high for the last several months. Here on this segment of Your Money with some information on what is being called “The Great Resignation” is Roland Kljunich, President...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Australia's 'great resignation' is a myth — we are changing jobs less than ever before

In the wake of a jump in the proportion of workers quitting jobs in the United States – dubbed the “Great Resignation” – Australia’s media has been warning of a surge in resignations here. “Here comes the Great Resignation,” reads one headline; “Millions of Aussies predicted to leave jobs” reads another. In fact: there is no evidence of such a phenomenon here if there was, it would be no bad thing Australia’s resignation rate has fallen to an all-time low. The term was coined in late 2020 by Texas A&M University’s Anthony Klotz in response to two developments he said had collided like a...
JOBS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Millennials and the Great Resignation

Millennials. They're back at it again with their whining and laziness. This time, they're daring to quit their jobs due to burnout. Don't they understand the financial ramifications of quitting or "lying flat," even for a brief stint? Aren't they rather young to be burned out?. OK, Boomer. Millennials, of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy