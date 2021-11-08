CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markesan, WI

WWII vet killed in Pearl Harbor attack interred in Markesan

 7 days ago
MARKESAN, Wis. (AP) — U.S. and state flags are flying at half-staff across Wisconsin to honor a Markesan man who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The remains of Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe Connolly will be buried with military honors at a Markesan cemetery Monday. Connolly died aboard the USS Oklahoma after it was struck by Japanese aircraft at Ford Island, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy recovered the remains of the 429 crewmen who died on the Oklahoma, and interred those unidentified in Honolulu after the war. Earlier this year, Connolly was identified by investigators with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency who exhumed the unidentified remains from the attack in 2015.

WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

