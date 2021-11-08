CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine Press: 4 affordable red wines from Portugal’s Alentejo region

By Ken Ross
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portugal’s probably best known for Port when it comes...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Prosecco makers in Italy bid to halt Croatians from naming their wine Prosek

Italian winemakers want to block Croatian rivals from giving their desert wine a name similar to the bubbly wine popular across the world. Winemakers in Italy and Croatia are set to turn to the courts in a battle over the name Prosecco. Prosecco makers in northern Italy want to prevent...
DRINKS
winemag.com

From Riesling to Pinot Noir, 12 Ageworthy German Wines to Try

Consumer studies show that most wine purchased in the United States is consumed within weeks after purchase, and that less than 10% of wines purchased are squirreled away for aging. Indeed, most wines are intended to be consumed young, but with a little bit of patience, maturation opens a whole new dimension of enjoyment for wine lovers. Among the best candidates for cellaring are quality German wines.
DRINKS
Eater

Wine Enthusiast Names Santa Barbara the Wine Region of the Year

Santa Barbara County has been named the 2021 wine region of the year by Wine Enthusiast, one of the leading trade publications for the wine industry and drinkers worldwide. The announcement, made last week, comes as the entire area experiences a boom in hospitality, from new restaurants across Solvang and Santa Ynez to Michelin stars out in Los Alamos to high-end hotels emerging in Los Olivos. The publication celebrates the region’s diverse landscape and wide array of grape varietals to choose from, as well as the local industry’s growing focus on sustainability and — surprisingly — the community’s highly regulated zoning that allows for a mixture of small towns, farms, wineries, and tourism areas in a relatively compact area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vinepair.com

How a New Generation of Wine Pros Are Positioning Sicily to be the Next Great Italian Wine Region

One is immediately struck by the sense of history when visiting Sicily, the southern Italian island that feels less like an “island” and more like its own continent. Given Sicily’s strategic location, the island was one of the most sought-after prizes in the Mediterranean, with a long history marked by Greek, Roman, Phoenician, Carthaginian, Arab, Byzantine, Norman, French, and Spanish interests. Evidence of these varying historic influences can be seen in everything from churches and architecture to culture, cuisine, and the many ruins found on the island.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Wine#Dessert Wine#Alentejo Region#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Press
wooderice.com

Old City’s MA Selections is Hosting a Wine Tasting – Wine 101 With Vegan, Organic & Biodynamic Wines

For wine lovers, here’s something a bit different from the norm. MA Selections (124 Chestnut St.) is hosting a wine tasting with a little bit of a twist. Instead of your traditional reds and whites, MA Selections will be hosting an introductory wine tasting 101 featuring vegan, organic and biodynamic wines on Friday November 12th from 6:30 -8:30 pm and Sunday November 14th 11:30-1:30 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Real Simple

I Tried Firstleaf's Wine Club, and I'm Only Ordering Wine From Now On

I was not prepared for how much I enjoy the ease of wine delivery. Picking up wine at a store may not seem like a big deal to everyone, but when you live in a big city, it's not fun to carry a bag of clanging wine bottles down the street. To avoid yet another awkward trip home, I decided to try a box from Firstleaf, a wine club and subscription service that delivers high-quality wine from around the world right to your home. Each box arrives with six bottles tailored to your preferred palate. Because this wine club puts an emphasis on personalization, you rate your wines after each delivery to ensure every order is better than the last.
DRINKS
winefolly.com

Sparkling Red Wine – Misunderstood and Utterly Delicious

Sparkling Red Wine is thrilling and often misunderstood. Likened to cloying hard candy or frothy soda, in reality, some of the finest styles are bone-dry, swinging from ethereally light to robust and bold. Dangerously easy to drink and best served chilled, Sparkling Red is a diverse aperitif and dinner time...
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Angelini Wine Adds New Burgundy Region Wines

Angelini Wine added the wines of Domaine Pierre & Jean-Baptiste Lebreuil. The Lebreuil family estate in Savigny-les-Beaune dates back to 1935, when present winemaker Jean-Baptiste Lebreuil’s grandparents purchased two hectares of vines. Pierre, Jean-Baptiste’s father, enlarged the estate to seven hectares and acquired a bottling line to ensure that he would be able to bottle the majority of his production. After stages in Bordeaux and abroad, and a degree from the Lycée Viticole in Beaune, Jean-Baptiste joined his father in 1999. The Domaine became known officially as Pierre and J-B Lebreuil in 2001 and was further enlarged to its present size of 9.5 hectares, all based around Savigny-les-Beaune, producing classic, traditional Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. “Angelini Wine is a family-owned and quality-focused importer, distributor and wine maker, and so very conscious of the need to partner with like-minded vineyards and wineries,” said Paul Cullen, Connecticut Sales Director, Angelini Wine. “We are delighted to be able to introduce the Domaine Lebreuil wines to the Connecticut market. We were stunned by the purity and vibrance of the cuvées. As Lebreuil is a small producer, quantities available are limited.”
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Lush and fragrant viognier from California

Last month Kraft Heinz’s Grey Poupon got quite a bit of attention with the release of La Moutarde Vin, a limited-edition Napa Valley viognier wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds. The white wine, which was only available online, generated some good reviews and quickly sold out. Although the wine is no longer available, it did put the spotlight on viognier. This is a grape that should be on your radar if you’re a fan of bigger-bodied whites and looking for an alternative to chardonnay. The following are two fine examples from California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ReporterHerald.com

Red wine sauce elevates simple steak recipe

This steak cooked in red wine is easy to make and is great for a weeknight meal. I also like to double the quantities, invite some guests and make it for a weekend treat. The sauce is made in the same skillet used to cook the steak, giving added flavor and body. To speed up the meal, the potatoes are cooked in the microwave and then sauteed for a couple of minutes in the same skillet used for the steak. They will pick up some of the flavor of the sauce.
RECIPES
Wenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. The Montepulciano from Martin Scott Winery earned Best of Class honors. Martin Scott Winery. 2017 Montepulciano, Columbia Valley, $32 (65 cases) Judges’ notes: Three times in the past decade Mike...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Telegraph

Grape and rosemary cake with red wine syrup recipe

This is quite a plain cake. It really needs the red wine syrup, so don’t leave it out. You can ferment the batter, or bake it straight away. 65g butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for greasing. 125g plain flour, plus extra for dusting. 135g granulated sugar. Leaves from 1...
RECIPES
The Independent

Is Denmark Europe’s most sustainable wine destination?

When Jacob and Helle Stokkebye set out to create their own minimal impact, organic wine label, they knew a sustainable footprint was non-negotiable. Wholly convinced it was worth the effort, they planted nine different sorts of vines in 2009, ambivalent to the cold northern climate of Funen, the island at the heart of Denmark where their 16-acre winery is based. They ditched the harmful chemicals, adhered to a natural wine-making philosophy, and set out on a quest to create the ideal wine and become the greatest, most sustainably-minded vineyard in the country. Even if, at times, it made little sense...
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Italian Wines

When it comes to quality, Italian goods are off the scale. Fast cars, fashion, football and food are essential parts of Italian culture and they do them in a way that seems effortless; even the simplest items are made with love and attention to detail – and that's even more the case when it comes to wine.
DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

Red Electric Announces Fall Release of 2019 Vintage Wines

PORTLAND, OR. (Oct. 29, 2021) – Red Electric, an independent winery that produces wine from fruit grown at Armstrong Vineyard in the esteemed Ribbon Ridge AVA in the Willamette Valley, is pleased to introduce 2019 vintages and gift packs ahead of the holiday season, available now. Founded by noted winemaker...
PORTLAND, OR
Santa Barbara Independent

Two Decades of Margerum Wine’s M5

The vertical tasting, in which multiple vintages of the same wine are tasted in chronological order, is the most enlightening enological experience that exists. Because the basic bones of each wine are similar, sipping through the lineup — whether it’s just from three subsequent years or across two decades — reveals the differences of each year’s weather, the nuances of vineyards as they age, and the evolution of a winemaker’s technique. Vintners who dare to present verticals lay bare their life’s work, opening a window into the triumphs and tribulations of their past for all in attendance to debate.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Reverse Wine Snob

Gratsi Old Country Red - A Better Box Wine

Not the typical syrupy sweet stuff, this Wahluke Slope Cabernet based blend raises the bar for boxed wine. The Gratsi Old Country Red Box Wine. A Cabernet Sauvignon based red blend from Wahluke Slope in the Columbia Valley of Washington State. The wine has slightly over 1 g/L of residual sugar.
DRINKS
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
64K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy