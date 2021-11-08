Wine Press: 4 affordable red wines from Portugal’s Alentejo region

Angelini Wine added the wines of Domaine Pierre & Jean-Baptiste Lebreuil. The Lebreuil family estate in Savigny-les-Beaune dates back to 1935, when present winemaker Jean-Baptiste Lebreuil’s grandparents purchased two hectares of vines. Pierre, Jean-Baptiste’s father, enlarged the estate to seven hectares and acquired a bottling line to ensure that he would be able to bottle the majority of his production. After stages in Bordeaux and abroad, and a degree from the Lycée Viticole in Beaune, Jean-Baptiste joined his father in 1999. The Domaine became known officially as Pierre and J-B Lebreuil in 2001 and was further enlarged to its present size of 9.5 hectares, all based around Savigny-les-Beaune, producing classic, traditional Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. “Angelini Wine is a family-owned and quality-focused importer, distributor and wine maker, and so very conscious of the need to partner with like-minded vineyards and wineries,” said Paul Cullen, Connecticut Sales Director, Angelini Wine. “We are delighted to be able to introduce the Domaine Lebreuil wines to the Connecticut market. We were stunned by the purity and vibrance of the cuvées. As Lebreuil is a small producer, quantities available are limited.”

