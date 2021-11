401(k) accounts at Fidelity got smaller by an average of 2% during the third quarter, the company announced Thursday. That decrease coincided with slightly lower equity market values at the end of the quarter, but there’s more to the story. The average value in an individual retirement account at Fidelity went from $134,900 to $135,700, a 0.6% increase, while the value of 403(b) accounts dipped by more than 2%, going from $113,300 to $110,800. By comparison, 401(k) accounts represented an average of $129,300 at the end of the second quarter and went down to $126,100 at the end of the third, according to Fidelity.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO