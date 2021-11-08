CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

E-Sports gaining popularity among women

By Kevin Torres
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ellJk_0cq4keKU00

DENVER (KDVR) — E-Sports continue to make significant gains among female users, including many here in Colorado.

A lot of it has to do with the increase in smart phone gaming.

Research shows it’s the most popular gaming format among female players. Data from Statista shows in 2021 women account for roughly 45% of gamers in the United States, which is up from 41% in 2020.

Colorado Springs animal shelter shut down for not following sick animal regulations, concerns of distemper spread

At the same time, global E-Sports revenues are expected to reach $1,084 Million in 2021 alone. According to E-Sport community creators, as the industry evolves — so too will its audience and users.

“We’re seeing a next generation of gamers, where everyone just really kind of wants to engage. I think how the ecosystem was setup before it was really focused on the top 3% to 5% and I think as new forms of engagement – you’re staring at a new form of people who want to engage who are women and men 45 and older,” said Lavell Juan, CEO of the Brag House , a digital community for E-Sports gamers.

Mountain lion spotted in Fort Collins

According to industry experts, the most popular E-Sports games among women right now are the Super Smash Bros. style games, and the least popular are shooter-games like Call of Duty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Sports#Women And Men#Sports Games#Weather#Kdvr#The Brag House#Super Smash Bros#Call Of Duty
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy