E-Sports gaining popularity among women

DENVER (KDVR) — E-Sports continue to make significant gains among female users, including many here in Colorado.

A lot of it has to do with the increase in smart phone gaming.

Research shows it’s the most popular gaming format among female players. Data from Statista shows in 2021 women account for roughly 45% of gamers in the United States, which is up from 41% in 2020.

At the same time, global E-Sports revenues are expected to reach $1,084 Million in 2021 alone. According to E-Sport community creators, as the industry evolves — so too will its audience and users.

“We’re seeing a next generation of gamers, where everyone just really kind of wants to engage. I think how the ecosystem was setup before it was really focused on the top 3% to 5% and I think as new forms of engagement – you’re staring at a new form of people who want to engage who are women and men 45 and older,” said Lavell Juan, CEO of the Brag House , a digital community for E-Sports gamers.

According to industry experts, the most popular E-Sports games among women right now are the Super Smash Bros. style games, and the least popular are shooter-games like Call of Duty.

