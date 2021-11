Alfa Romeo was supposed to launch the Tonale SUV – a production vehicle based on the 2019 Tonale Concept – but that has yet to happen. In fact, it’s now scheduled to launch in June of 2022, more than a year late. In fact, out of Alfa’s plan to launch a new model every year until 2026 we’ve seen exactly nothing. The company did update the Stelvio and Giulia for 2022, so it has that going for it, but it’s pretty clear that the company is still feeling the pain of its everlasting struggle to try to remain relevant. Despite the fact that the company can’t even get the Tonale to the market, it’s still hopeful a third, smaller SUV can happen.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO