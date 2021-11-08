3rd Annual High School Artists Exhibition and Competition hosted by Historic Cane Hill

Pictured left to right are: Jiah Lee, violin, Rowan Mastrangelo, baritone, Sanjna Rajagopalan, soprano, Karen Matsuura, piano, Sunny Rhew, clarinet, Markus Ryen, trumpet. Ridgewood NJ, on Thursday, November 11, the Ridgewood High School Department of Visual and Performing Arts will open the 59th season of the Maroon & White Music Recital and Art Exhibit Series with the first concert and exhibit of the 2021-22 school year. The first of six such events for this year, the opening concert will be held in the RHS Learning Commons beginning at 3:45PM, followed immediately by a reception and gallery opening in the Carroll Art Gallery. Admission is free and open to the public.

