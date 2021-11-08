‘An Ice Wine Christmas’: Actress Roselyn Sanchez talks new Lifetime holiday movie

Her character “Camila” is back home to take part in her town’s ice wine festival and harvest, but she soon finds out things are not running quite the way she remembers.

Actress, dancer, singer, producer and writer Roselyn Sanchez spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to share the secrets to ice wine and fill us in on her new Lifetime movie “An Ice Wine Christmas.”

Catch “An Ice Wine Christmas” as it kicks off the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday lineup Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

