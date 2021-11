Penei Sewell, like any rookie, has had his fair share of struggles this season. Sewell started the preseason playing right tackle and looked to have lost a step from his college days. When starting left tackle Taylor Decker landed on IR, though, Sewell flipped to the left side where he garnered national attention in college. With Decker having a “better than 50%” chance to play Sunday, Sewell is likely to get flipped back to the right side against one of the league’s best defenses.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO