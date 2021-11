Michel rushed nine times for 42 yards and caught both his targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 38-22 win over Houston. With the Rams in cruise control for the majority of Sunday's game, Michel's played 20 of 67 offensive snaps and had one of his most productive fantasy games of the campaign. However, it's important to note Michel's uptick in playing time was likely more to do with game flow than anything else. The first-year Ram remains firmly behind No. 1 running back Darrell Henderson in the pecking order, and Michel is a tough start in the majority of fantasy settings as long as Henderson is healthy.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO