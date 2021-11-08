Guilty pleas for 2018 deadly hit-and-run lands man 3-year jail sentence, 200 hours of community service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to three years in prison plus community service after pleading guilty to two charges stemming from a 2018 hit-and-run that killed two people.

Leroy Pratt, 53, pleaded guilty to accident involving death (failure to stop and render aid) and tampering with evidence charges Nov. 3, court documents said. Pratt was sentenced to three years in state prison for the accident involving death charge, and his driver’s license is suspended for a year. For the tampering with evidence charge, Pratt was sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication and 200 hours of community service. The sentences will be served concurrently, court documents said.

Pratt also cannot possess or buy a firearm and is not eligible for good behavior time as a result of the plea deal, court documents said.

The crash happened in September 2018 on State Highway 130 . Pratt was driving a commercial vehicle when authorities said he ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford pickup near Pearce Lane in southeast Austin. It took authorities nearly a year to find and arrest Pratt.

