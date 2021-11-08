The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

A federal appeals court has agreed to temporarily halt delivery of presidential records to a House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, handing former President Donald Trump his first win after a series of legal losses at a lower court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws. The state Board of Pardon's unanimous decision to clear the Creole man's record of a conviction for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans now goes to Governor John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon.
Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
Sen. Ted Cruz ripped Dan Rather over the former news anchor’s tweet lamenting a federal appeals court halting President Biden’s vaccine mandate, highlighting that Rather was "fired for chronic lying" in journalism. "Hey. Let me fix that headline for you," Cruz said to Rather Saturday on Twitter. "‘Federal appeals court...
DES MOINES, Iowa (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A new law in Iowa is putting businesses in a bad spot when it comes to conflict between federal and state vaccine mandates, reports CNN. Normally in Iowa, a worker cannot collect unemployment if they have been fired. But Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed...
Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals continued its temporary block of a federal mandate for all private businesses with 100 or more employees to require coronavirus vaccines or weekly testing and face masks, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is concerned about the consequences if the mandate gets shot down entirely.
Multiple Jan. 6 defendants were taken out of their cells on stretchers on Thursday, according to a court filing. The situation started when one of the defendants refused to wear a mask, family members of Kelly Meggs, who is being held in the D.C. Jail, told Meggs lawyer. Prison guards...
The Department of Justice executed an early-morning raid last week on journalist James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, a publication known for hidden-camera sting operations and whistleblower-based reports. The raid was in response to an investigation into the alleged theft of a diary belonging to Biden’s daughter Ashley, and raised concerns about the Biden administration adhering to the constitutional right to a free press.
WASHINGTON – At stake in the federal court battle over Donald Trump's White House documents are thousands of pages of records detailing whom the president met and called Jan. 6 as a mob attacked the Capitol, information that could be crucial to a congressional investigation into that day. Among the...
The AFL-CIO, United Food and Commercial Workers, and Service Employees International unions challenged the Biden administration's business vaccine mandate in federal appeals courts last week. While they support the vaccine and testing requirements, the unions want the mandates to cover as many businesses as possible, not just those with 100...
Though five years have passed since Hillary Clinton's State Department IT aide brazenly defied two congressional subpoenas to testify before the House Oversight Committee, which I chaired, Bryan Pagliano has still never been prosecuted. But in an unprecedented show of alacrity, the Department of Justice (DOJ) last week somehow managed...
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a three-term Republican who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, announced her bid for re-election on Friday with a nod to bipartisanship. “I will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska’s priorities and I will...
By Thomas Wolf, Esq. This is for my fellow Democrats who fear having Virginia’s redistricting map determined by the Virginia Supreme Court, all of whose members were elected by a Republican-controlled house of the General Assembly. Don’t worry. Having practiced before that court, interacted with its members in person, and read their opinions for more […]
The post The Virginia Supreme Court won’t let us down appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
