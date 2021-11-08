How Oguz Konar’s Business Lending Blueprint Is Revolutionizing the Alternative Lending Industry

Oguz Konar, founder of Business Lending Blueprint. [ Oguz Konar ]

Most of us might not be aware of the alternative lending industry. It is an industry that helps budding businesses find ground by lending financial support. While banks are more inclined to offer business loans to big corporations and industries, small businesses can find it extremely challenging to find the initial investment. This is where the alternative lending industry is bridging the gap. Business Lending Blueprint is a leader in this industry, training entrepreneurs for the future who are not only helping budding businesses scale up but are also able to make a steady source of income for themselves.

Business Lending Blueprint is an e-learning platform training ordinary people to find extraordinary earning opportunities in the alternative lending industry. The mentorship program comprises detailed videos and one-on-one hands-on training to help students become expert business loan brokers. Apart from that, Business Lending Blueprint ensures that its community of brokers is well aware of the ins and outs of the industry. For that, the e-learning platform also provides in-depth training on understanding business credit and ways to improve business credit scores for clients. This will further widen their income prospects in this industry, which is still majorly unexplored.

Oguz Konar, a seasoned entrepreneur who has rich experience in financial services, is the brains behind Business Lending Blueprint. It was during his career in the corporate industry that Konar came to know about the alternative lending industry and its huge growth prospects. As he started exploring the possibilities, he came to know that there were many missing links. Business owners often lack complete knowledge about ways to get financial assistance, while brokers are majorly unaware of the products and schemes available in the industry. This is why he decided to build his team and train people to bridge the gap in the alternative lending industry.

According to Konar, this industry is resistant to recession, provides unlimited earning sources, doesn’t require any prior experience, and has a high-in-demand product. When Business Lending Blueprint was founded a decade ago, the industry was valued at a few million. It has now grown to over three trillion. This escalating growth shows the prospects for business loan brokers in the industry.

Today, Business Lending Blueprint serves more than 3,000 brokers who bought the training and became a part of the community. Since the company’s inception, it has strived to help brokers build a super profitable business within 60 days. With this mission, the company is all set to democratize the lending space. Besides online training, Business Lending Blueprint also provides its students with lifelong access to necessary resources to scale up their careers. There is a weekly question and answer session to resolve any issue that might crop up or any aspect that is difficult to understand. In addition, Business Lending Blueprint provides one-on-one coaching and ongoing support throughout the entire process.

For years, Business Lending Blueprint has created expert business loan brokers and entrepreneurs with utmost integrity and dedication. The company tries to maintain an unorthodox and simple approach to helping people from all walks of life understand the concept of alternative lending.

To date, Business Lending Blueprint has been through a process of consistent innovation to make the learning solutions even better and more engaging for people. It will continue to do so in the coming years as well, helping more people find freedom from slogging in a 9 to 5 job.