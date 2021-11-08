CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s Landsat 9 satellite sends back its first images of a changing world

By Rachel Feltman
Popular Science
Popular Science
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnsEK_0cq4iCsg00
The city of Kathmandu, Nepal, seen at the bottom left of this Landsat 9 image, lies in a valley south of the Himalayan Mountains between Nepal and China. Glaciers, and the lakes formed by glacial meltwater, are visible in the top middle of this image. Previous studies with Landsat have documented shrinkage of Himalayan glaciers, as well as changing lake levels the adjacent Tibetan plateau.

In September 2021, NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) jointly launched Landsat 9, a cutting-edge Earth observation satellite, for a five-year mission. On Friday the agencies released its very first photos of our planet, which it collected while traveling around 16,760 miles per hour some 438 miles above Earth.

The orbiter’s first images show a smattering of Earth’s changing landscapes: the sediment-swirled Great Lakes near Detroit, Michigan; the mangrove-dotted inlets and bays of the northwest coast of Australia; the shifting beaches and cities of the Florida Panhandle; drought-prone swaths of the Navajo Nation in the Western US; and the melting glaciers of the Asian Himalayas.

With nearly half a century of data collection behind it, the Landsat program—which actually includes the work of just eight orbiters, as Landsat 6 failed to launch in 1993—aims to aid in the management of natural resources and help understand and mitigate the effects of climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePj2X_0cq4iCsg00
Sediments swirl in Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair in this Landsat 9 image of both Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, from Oct. 31, 2021. The Great Lakes serve as sources of freshwater, recreational activity, transport, and habitat for the upper-midwestern US. In warmer months, Landsat 9 will be able to see dangerous algae blooms. NASA

“Landsat 9’s first images capture critical observations about our changing planet and will advance this joint mission of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey that provides critical data about Earth’s landscapes and coastlines seen from space,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “NASA will continue to work with USGS to strengthen and improve accessibility to Landsat data so decision makers in America—and around the world—better understand the devastation of the climate crisis, manage agricultural practices, preserve precious resources, and respond more effectively to natural disasters.”

The new orbiter is currently in the midst of a 100-day trial period so NASA can test its systems and calibrate its instruments. Once those quality controls are complete, NASA will hand control of the satellite over to USGS. Landsat’s planned mission has a duration of just five years, but it has the fuel to continue for an additional decade beyond that if it continues to function. Indeed, Landsat 7, which launched in 1999 with a planned mission of five years, is still operating today. Once Landsat 9 passes all of its checks, it will take over Landsat 7’s orbit, and the older spacecraft will officially be decommissioned. NASA hopes to refuel Landsat 7 once it lowers its orbit—not to keep the satellite going, but to ensure it has enough gas to be safely eased out of space for good.

Landsat 9 will work in tandem with Landsat 8, which has enough gas to last for another couple of years. Each satellite will collect some 750 distinct images of Earth daily, imaging the entire planet every eight days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umw38_0cq4iCsg00
The first image collected by Landsat 9 shows remote coastal islands and inlets of the Kimberly region of Western Australia. In the top middle section of the image, the Mitchell River carves through sandstone, while to the left Bigge Island and the Coronation Islands stand out in the Indian Ocean. NASA

Landsat 9’s Operational Land Imager can capture visible, near-infrared and shortwave-infrared light in nine wavelengths. Meanwhile, its Thermal Infrared Sensor will measure Earth’s surface temperature fluctuations by detecting two wavelengths of thermal radiation. In addition to transmitting images with higher resolution than its predecessors, Landsat 9 can see a greater number of colors to help showcase subtle changes in terrain: more than 16,000 shades of a given wavelength color compared to Landsat 7’s 256.

“The incredible first pictures from the Landsat 9 satellite are a glimpse into the data that will help us make science-based decisions on key issues including water use, wildfire impacts, coral reef degradation, glacier and ice-shelf retreat, and tropical deforestation,” USGS Acting Director David Applegate said in a statement. “This historic moment is the culmination of our long partnership with NASA on Landsat 9’s development, launch and initial operations, which will better support environmental sustainability, climate change resiliency, and economic growth—all while expanding an unparalleled record of Earth’s changing landscapes.” 

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
LiveScience

How many satellites orbit Earth?

Human-made satellites were once rare in low Earth orbit (LEO), with just a handful of them rotating around the planet at the dawn of the Space Age in the 1950s. But now, there are thousands of satellites swarming around Earth, with even more waiting to join them. So, to put...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

NASA’s Mars rover sees things no one has ever seen before

By scraping a small piece of rock to remove the top layer, the Perseverance spacecraft revealed the presence of possible minerals in the rock. Martian rock reveals possible mineral presence after Perseverance rover used its abrasive tool to scrape off surface layer / NASA. After the stop due to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Climate Change#Coral Reef#Usgs#The Navajo Nation
healththoroughfare.com

Large Asteroid Approaches Earth TODAY – Are We in Trouble?

Big chunks of rock and ice hurtling through the Solar System have collided with Earth many times in the past. Most asteroids that come nearby are either avoiding our planet or get obliterated in the atmosphere due to air friction combined with their huge speed. SciTechDaily.com informs us about a...
ASTRONOMY
Futurity

Near-Earth asteroid might be a little piece of the moon

A near-Earth asteroid named Kamo`oalewa could be a fragment of our moon, according to a new study. Kamo`oalewa is a quasi-satellite—a subcategory of near-Earth asteroids that orbit the sun but remain relatively close to Earth. Little is known about these objects because they are faint and difficult to observe. The...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss: An Almost Total Lunar Eclipse

On November 19, 2021 (late evening of the 18th in some time zones), the Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, creating a partial lunar eclipse so deep that it can reasonably be called almost total. Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio. What is an “almost total” lunar eclipse?. A...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA video shows you what it’s like to plunge through Venus’ atmosphere

NASA is planning its first robotic explorers to Venus in over 30 years, with the announcement this summer of the DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions. Now, NASA has shown what one of those missions will be facing with the release of a video visualization of the DAVINCI probe plunging through the Venusian atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Isolation From Earth May Drive Changes in How Space Colonies Communicate With Home

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets? A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world  – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues. That's quite promising for future settlers on...
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

Popular Science

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy