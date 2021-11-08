CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Describes Recover After Injury as ‘Four Months in Hell’

By Quentin Blount
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oK4Ch_0cq4iBzx00

It takes time to heal from serious injuries. Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay knows that better than just about anyone.

We all know and love Mariska Hargitay thanks to her breakthrough role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU (Special Victims Unit). She has starred in all 23 seasons of the beloved NBC drama series since 1999. As a matter of fact, the popular actress just recently hit an impressive milestone. She celebrated her 500th episode of the show last month. Hargitay has also received several accolades for her performances over the years. These include a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Hit with the Injury Bug

Despite all of her success, however, Mariska Hargitay has been hit with some injuries as of late. Back in the spring, the 57-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a number of serious leg injuries. She announced in an Instagram post that she had a broken knee, a hairline fracture in her ankle, and a torn ligament.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately,” Hargitay wrote at the time of her injury. “Great news is I don’t need surgery. Thanks for all the love folks! Just so you know this did not happen at work!”

It would be tough to recover from any one of these injuries on their own, but all three at the same time? Hargitay really is a superwoman. The Law & Order: SVU star sat down with Glamour recently to talk about her injuries and her recovery. She explained that the recovery was “four months of hell.” And for a while, she questioned everything.

“It was really rough, four months of hell,” she said. “And I kept saying, as I do about everything, ‘What does this mean? Why is this happening? And what is my responsibility in it?'”

Meanwhile, it wasn’t long after suffering those injuries that Hargitay got hurt again. She updated her fans right after it happened, posting a picture of her foot heavily wrapped up in bandages.

#My summer look. #breakingnews #specialankleunit #castandcrew #cantcatchabreak #captaincrutch #crackingthecase #wrapparty #castparty #summerbummer #prettyinpink #agonyofdefeet #calledabus #theselittlepiggieswenttotheER #ouch” Hargitay captioned that post.

But as only Mariska Hargitay can do, she found the silver lining in it all.

“And that was the lesson about learning to not push through and to listen to our body,” she explained. “That’s been a really profound lesson for me — listening to our gut — because that’s our superpower.”

#Svu#In Hell#Nbc#Mri#The Law Order
