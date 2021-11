The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to present cellist Jennifer Kloetzel and pianist Robert Koenig in “Beethoven & Beyond: Great music for cello and piano.” At this concert you can look forward to hearing beautiful works for cello and piano of Beethoven, Barber, Popper, Baker, and Piazzolla. The small intimate venue will be an amazing place to take in these world-renowned talents! They will perform in concert on Sunday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. The audience is invited to a reception for the performers at the Muir House after the program. Merle Stalder helped to sponsor this show which is in memory of and dedicated to him.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO