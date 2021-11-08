CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Gives Behind Scenes Look at How ‘Magic Is Done’

By Matthew Memrick
 7 days ago
In the blink of an eye, “SEAL Team” actor David Boreanaz can give fans a behind-the-scenes look at “how the magic is done” on his show.

The star shared a “hot” clip on Sunday where two cars burst into a building while flames shoot off of them.

He tags cameraman Jimmy Muro for his work on the “SEAL Team” clip, saying the magic “brings the Best out of US all!”

The chip shows a little bit of Muro in the right-hand corner of the clip. The director/cameraman gets into the frame as he diligently shoots the scene. There’s no background music, of course, but that’s how they do it.

One Italian “SEAL Team” fan loved the clip and gave out a great compliment to Boreanaz.

“I thought you couldn’t improve this show… I was so wrong. 🔥 This was so real I could smell it, feel the dirt on my skin. You and the cast and crew are creating a masterwork. 🔥 I am all in, all the time.”

‘SEAL Team’ Podcast This Week

Actor/producer Boreanaz and “SEAL Team” showrunner Spencer Hudnut will discuss the creative process and their work on a Thursday, Nov. 11 Washington Post Live Podcast.

The men also plan to talk about this season’s premiere and their 20th-anniversary tribute to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Interestingly enough, both men grew up in Pennsylvania. Boreanaz was the son of a veteran weather forecaster for WPVI in Philadelphia. Hudnut graduated from the University of Pennsylvania before moving on to Southern Cal’s Peter Stark Producing Program.

Anniversary Still Hot For ‘SEAL Team’ Star

With the “Nine Ten” episode, Boreanaz said the importance of the event and the show remained in the minds of him and the actors. The episode revolved around the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The cast came together at the 9/11 Memorial for the “SEAL Team” episode.

“One of the things that hit me hard at the site, we were the first show to shoot down there at Ground Zero, was talking to a few officers that were present during that time,” Boreanaz told ABC Audio in late October.

Boreanaz also said the officers’ harrowing stories about that day and how difficult it was to work with all that action happening around them. He added their emotional stories were hard to hear but necessary.

The “SEAL Team” actor said the show’s tribute was “about remembering the lives that were lost that day, right, 20 years ago.”

Boreanaz said any show could talk about the anniversary and why Americans got involved in the fight, but he said “being there and remembering and honoring that was something else. And man… It was very impactful.”

Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Stars Are ‘Locked and Loaded’ in Badass New Pic

Bravo Team is ready to rock and roll in a new photo from the official “SEAL Team” Instagram. The photo is from episode 7, titled “What’s Past is Prologue,” which airs on Paramount+ this weekend. The show captioned the photo, “Locked and loaded”; it depicts Jason, Ray, and another unseen character as they prepare to throw themselves into the fray.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How to Watch ‘SEAL Team’s First Episodes on Paramount Plus for Free

“Seal Team” has come under a lot of scrutiny lately from fans for their move to streaming platform Paramount+. Some fans are okay with it, as they already have Paramount+. But a lot are not willing to shell out the extra money for yet another streaming service. Which is understandable; there are already so many we have to subscribe to just to watch anything that’s not cable, and one more could be the breaking point.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

'SEAL Team': David Boreanaz Shares An Advice For His Younger Self, 'Just Be Simple'

David Boreanaz has an important piece of advice that he wants to tell his younger self after spending 30 years in the business. "Oh wow, I don't know, that'd be a really long answer," Boreanaz said in an exclusive interview with ET. "I would just really, it is weighted which is good because it's made me the artist who I am today. So I honor that, right? I'm accountable and I love that. I mean, just stick with the good coffee. That's all, man. Don't go to the tea, stick with the good coffee, stay at the right diner and then call it a day and just be simple."
CELEBRITIES
