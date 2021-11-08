‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Gives Behind Scenes Look at How ‘Magic Is Done’

In the blink of an eye, “SEAL Team” actor David Boreanaz can give fans a behind-the-scenes look at “how the magic is done” on his show.

The star shared a “hot” clip on Sunday where two cars burst into a building while flames shoot off of them.

He tags cameraman Jimmy Muro for his work on the “SEAL Team” clip, saying the magic “brings the Best out of US all!”

The chip shows a little bit of Muro in the right-hand corner of the clip. The director/cameraman gets into the frame as he diligently shoots the scene. There’s no background music, of course, but that’s how they do it.

One Italian “SEAL Team” fan loved the clip and gave out a great compliment to Boreanaz.

“I thought you couldn’t improve this show… I was so wrong. 🔥 This was so real I could smell it, feel the dirt on my skin. You and the cast and crew are creating a masterwork. 🔥 I am all in, all the time.”

‘SEAL Team’ Podcast This Week

Actor/producer Boreanaz and “SEAL Team” showrunner Spencer Hudnut will discuss the creative process and their work on a Thursday, Nov. 11 Washington Post Live Podcast.

The men also plan to talk about this season’s premiere and their 20th-anniversary tribute to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Interestingly enough, both men grew up in Pennsylvania. Boreanaz was the son of a veteran weather forecaster for WPVI in Philadelphia. Hudnut graduated from the University of Pennsylvania before moving on to Southern Cal’s Peter Stark Producing Program.

Anniversary Still Hot For ‘SEAL Team’ Star

With the “Nine Ten” episode, Boreanaz said the importance of the event and the show remained in the minds of him and the actors. The episode revolved around the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The cast came together at the 9/11 Memorial for the “SEAL Team” episode.

“One of the things that hit me hard at the site, we were the first show to shoot down there at Ground Zero, was talking to a few officers that were present during that time,” Boreanaz told ABC Audio in late October.

Boreanaz also said the officers’ harrowing stories about that day and how difficult it was to work with all that action happening around them. He added their emotional stories were hard to hear but necessary.

The “SEAL Team” actor said the show’s tribute was “about remembering the lives that were lost that day, right, 20 years ago.”

Boreanaz said any show could talk about the anniversary and why Americans got involved in the fight, but he said “being there and remembering and honoring that was something else. And man… It was very impactful.”