Diana Ross' first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album's arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song "All Is Well." The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross' two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.

