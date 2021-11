For a modern take on the classic hot toddy, don't use whiskey; substitute sake that is warmed prior to mixing in a hot water bath. This recipe was shared with us by Taka Iida, founder of Takasan, a curated collection of sakes and Japanese wines that can be delivered to your door. "You can make toddies complex, but the wonderful thing about them (and even this recipe) is that they're not very demanding." Iida tells us, adding, "But a few things amp up the coziness, like baking spices and brown sugar. Similarly, the oils in a lemon peel and a bit of lemon juice lift up the warm flavors."

