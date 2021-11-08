CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A disrupting force in EVs and sustainability: Meet Weslee Andrews

Augusta Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. According to statistics, it may be determined that the year 2020 saw approximately three million units of electric vehicle sales, where Europe’s sales appeared to soar to one of the five largest market surges. Aside from the integration of the internet within businesses...

augustafreepress.com

Augusta Free Press

GambleAware awareness increases in the UK

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In a development that will be music to the ears of gambling awareness campaigners, UK gambling charity GambleAware has announced that awareness of its National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS) campaign has been growing at a rapid rate. Last year, GambleAware launched the...
GAMBLING
aithority.com

New Samsara Research Physical Operations Leaders Feel Magnitude Of Role To Limit Carbon Emissions And Meet Sustainability Goals

While Labor Shortages and Supply Chain Disruptions Present Challenges, Real-Time Data and Electrification are Key. – 78 percent agreed that they have a greater responsibility to prioritize sustainability efforts than other industries. – 94 percent state they can only achieve sustainability goals if it benefits their organization’s bottom line. –...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

The 'staggering' numbers needed for metal production to meet coming EV demand

(Kitco News) - The 'staggering' numbers needed for metal production to meet coming EV demand. To meet anticipated battery material demand, Sean Thijsse at Pallinghurst Group has seen multiples as high as 20-times current demand for graphite, nickel and cobalt; and lithium with multiples as high as 40-times current demand.
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Ford CEO praises Tesla in internal meeting: ‘No one does EV better’

Ford CEO Jim Farley has praised Tesla in a recent internal meeting and he didn’t mince his words about the EV space. He made it clear that Tesla does electric vehicles better than anyone, and that Ford needs to respect that. Lately, Tesla’s rise in valuation has made it undeniable...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

Turn the Global EV Disruption Into Your Million-Dollar Opportunity

When it comes to identifying next-generation breakthrough investments that could rise 100%, 200%, 500%, or more, I always come back to one saying. Where there’s disruption, there’s opportunity. Case-in-point: the internet. Throughout the 1990s, the emergence of the Internet rapidly disrupted how people across the globe worked, communicated and played.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Government assumes 90% of Australia’s new car sales will be electric by 2050. But it's a destination without a route

The response to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement of an electric vehicle policy has focused on its inconsistency with his derisive statements in 2019 that the technology would “end the weekend”. What’s more important, however, is whether the policy is consistent with the government’s belated commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Examining the modelling behind the commitment allows us to assess this, and possibly helps explain the timing of Morrison’s rhetorical pivot. Transport is covered only briefly in the modelling, which was released late on Friday, and the government does not set out technological goals. However, it is...
CARS
Cheddar News

Booking Launches Sustainability Badge for Properties to Attract Green Travelers

Booking.com has unveiled a first-of-its-kind sustainable travel designation for properties that might be on the itinerary of a climate-conscious traveler. CEO Glenn Fogel explained to Cheddar the key metrics a location has to achieve to earn a sustainability badge. Waste handling, energy and greenhouse gases, water usage, local community support, and protection of nature were the five top areas of concern he addressed, with an additional subset of 32 measures that properties can implement.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Invention Could Be A Major Breakthrough

Ford is wasting no time delving into the electric vehicle market with the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. A fully-electrified version of the Transit van, appropriately called E-Transit, is also on the way. Interest in EVs has definitely increased over the past year or so, but consumers, in general, still have a few concerns, like finding enough charging stations and, equally important, the time it takes to charge batteries. Ford aims to put the latter fear to rest; the Biden administration's $7.5 trillion infrastructure bill includes funds for a nationwide charging network.
CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KABC

Climate Czar-Known For Flying Private Jets: US “Won’t Have Coal” By 2030. China Will Have More.

(Glasgow) — US Climate Czar John Kerry is telling the world the country “won’t have coal” by the end of the decade. He told Bloomberg while at the conference that America will be coal-free by 2030. He added that the U.S. will be rid of all fossil fuels in producing energy by 2035 because of initiatives led by President Biden. Kerry noted the country has a long way to get there and it will likely cost trillions of dollars, but that Mother Nature is “relentless” and we are already seeing climate change’s impacts on the planet. This drastic and job-costing response comes as China is not only not joining in the save-the-climate fetish, they are BUILDING MORE COAL PLANTS. Time Magazine reports:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY

