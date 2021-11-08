A Facebook Marketing Strategy Made Easy: How to Get Clients Online

What’s the latest and most effective Facebook marketing strategy to implement? The answer is very simple: use your personal Facebook profile to rock the organic Facebook marketing game.

We will review the four crucial steps to take:

Setting up your Facebook profile for success

Leading with value

Connecting with your dream customer via messages

Farming your group (or others) and tracking your leads

So many businesses, especially the ones who had to pivot due to the pandemic, want to know how to get clients online without spending a dime on ads and wonder how to use Facebook for marketing.

Some other businesses have been banned by Facebook to run paid advertising; they do not have another choice and are gasping for alternatives and new Facebook marketing strategies.

I will break down step by step what you need to do in order to get your organic Facebook marketing game going.

1. Set up your Facebook profile for success

If you want to leverage Facebook marketing, the one thing that you are currently promoting needs to be crystal clear the second someone visits your personal profile.

Make sure your personal Facebook profile is set up for success. What you really want to avoid here is creating any confusion. Even if you run multiple businesses, yes, we get it, that is awesome and you want to tell the entire world about it, but when it comes to this Facebook marketing strategy, you will only choose to display one business.

And to make it even clearer, you only want to display one URL relating to that business as well.

Ask yourself: what is the end goal I am trying to achieve right here? Am I launching a five-day challenge? If so, the only link someone should be seeing when visiting your profile is a link to sign up for that challenge.

Do you offer free strategy sessions? If so, the only link you should have displayed is a link to your calendar. And so on and so forth.

2. Lead with value

Once you have set up your profile, it’s time to get some attention to our profiles. There are many different ways how you can do this but I prefer a Facebook marketing strategy called attraction marketing.

What that means is, like the name already suggests, you attract people with your content. But it should not just be random content, you need to have a content strategy that is effective.

I use and teach a strategy called The 7 Pillar Content System:

Monday: Inspire desire

Think about stories that are inspiring and which you can share with the reader to learn more about you and your product. Those can be your personal stories or other people's stories. They simply need to make them want to achieve the same things that you have.

Tuesday: Connect to effect

Think about the times when you hit a wall and were simply stuck in any situation. And write all these scenarios down. All of them.

Then look over your list of scenarios when you were stuck in your journey. Pick the stories which resonate the most with your reader right now.

Wednesday: Educate to dominate

Start educating your readers on topics in your niche. The things you are going to say in this post are mostly depending on how warm your audience is. Are they cold? Did you just add a bunch of new people to your list?

Or have they been following you for a while now and are aware of the problems you are solving?

If they are new to your feed, you can start sharing basic content that makes them (more) aware or remind them of the problem they have (if they don't know about the problem yet).

If they are already aware of the problem, choose different content, more advanced stuff — use different language and different copy.

Thursday: Pitch and sell well

Create irresistible offers to which they can not say no to. Highlight the benefits in every offer, not the features, create urgency and scarcity.

Tell a story and lead with emotions, because that’s the only way people will remember what you just said. Make sure your urgency is real. Do not lie.

Remember Russel Brunson’s framework: Hook — Story — Offer

For example:

Hook: Reach five-figure months organically in the next six months without having any followers or any brand recognition by joining my Sold Out Programs mastermind.

Story: Tell your story — meet them where they are at right now, tie benefits into it — how will this make them feel reaching the goal you are promising? Use the concept of future pacing.

Offer: I only have two spots left for my upcoming mastermind round — applications will close tonight at 23.00 pm GMT. The next time we open up the round will be next year and we will double the price. Anyone who applies today (and gets accepted) will get NAME BONUS 1 & 2 HERE).

Friday: Qualification for consideration

Okay, until this point, people now know you, they like you but they don't trust you yet.

It's your time to shine. Share customer's reviews and results. Get video reviews from your customers and share them all over social media, maybe even create an extra album for it on FB — or a separate highlight story on Instagram.

Do you have a degree or certification related to the industry you are in? Rub it into people's faces. Yes, even if we know, degrees don't mean much and you actually learn the most by actually doing the work, however, it's so ingrained into people's subconscious minds that they still value it, which will increase your authority in their eyes.

Do you write for a larger publication? Add it to your FB bio and share smaller bits of those articles that you have submitted to the publication.

If you don't have that many client wins just yet, you can also share other people's success stories (which aren't necessarily created by you!).

Saturday: Entertain to attain

Entertaining your customers or prospects has never been more important than it is now, especially in the online world. Consumers have endless options to research competition and you really have to stand out to catch their eye, attention and win them over.

And the most effective way to do that is to entertain your audience in a way that is relevant to them.

There are a few ways to entertain your audience. Look at them and if you don't have personas yet, create them. Research their interests, goals and objectives and speak to those, tie those interests of your audience into a fun piece of content. You could shock them with something or do something unexpected, be funny or sarcastic.

Sunday: Quote as an add-on note

Everyone loves to see positive and inspirational quotes. It’s easy-to-digest content, people love to repost them and get inspired and motivated.

3. Connect with your dream customer via messages

Yes, I mean connect — not spam.

I get at least two to four messages per day from random people dropping links via direct messages that I have not asked for. That is not what I am talking about here. I am talking about making a connection with the right people and only dropping value links once your ICA permitted you to do so.

You have learned how to put out content already. The next step is to connect with those people who have interacted with your posts. No matter if it was love, like or cuddle emoji or if they got involved in a discussion. Reach out to them and start making a connection.

I teach a method called the CPC Method that simply goes like this:

Problem: Identify the problem your ICA has (if any) and if you can help Convert: Offer help in terms of freebies according to the problem

Connect: Make a genuine connection

That is simply how to get clients. I do use software that helps me to automate this process, but you can also do this manually, it just takes more time.

4. Farm your group (or others) and track your leads

It’s incredible how much opportunity there is on Facebook. Facebook groups are digital gold, if you ask me. Once you have provided your freebie from Step 3 above, make sure you funnel your dream customer back into your Facebook group.

In case they at some point unsubscribe from your email list, the chances that they leave your group at the same time are very low unless they hate you. Try to keep your people in as many locations of your own ecosystem as possible.

If you have an already existing group, or you want to take advantage of other people’s Facebook groups, you can implement the CPC Method above. Here again, I use software and the entire process is fully automated, but you can do this manually as well.

When I connect with people, I label all of them. I have different labels for different purposes, depending on where someone is in the sales pipeline.

Some examples of labels I use:

$2k/week (that’s the name of one of my lead magnets)

Call link sent (wants to book a call, hasn’t booked yet, so I know I need to follow up)

Interested in working together (hot prospect, follow up until call booked)

Call booked (hot prospect)

Client

This is just an example of one of my sales pipelines, but you can use whatever tags and labels you want.

And this is simply it — one of the easiest to implement Facebook marketing strategies that won’t cost you a dime, but time.

This is how you can add about 100 leads a week to your email list per Facebook account and how to get clients. Now, if you want to scale this organic Facebook marketing strategy, all you need to do is hire social sellers and teach them this exact method.