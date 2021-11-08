CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hawks Are Struggling to Strike a Balance Between Developing and Winning

By Seerat Sohi
The Ringer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell Trae Young he’s too short. He wants you to. The skinny 6-footer has built his career off of slights. Last postseason, he found the negative feedback loops that would accelerate his game to another level. Knicks fans and Sixers fans booed and taunted. Young taunted back. They spit...

Related
miamisprings.com

Highlights: Exciting High Scoring Game Between Hawks and Hialeah Gardens

The Hawks offense was explosive last week as they produced 27 points against Hialeah Gardens. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to claim victory as Hialeah Gardens produced 34 points including a kickoff return for a touchdown. Watch some of the highlights from last week’s game below:. Miami Springs Senior High quarterback,...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
kfgo.com

Hawks Win Exhibition, Sueker Scores 28

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)– In an exhibition that featured six lead changes and four ties, North Dakota held on to win 68-64 over Mayville State in front of 1,234 fans in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Monday night. Mitchell Sueker put UND on his back with 28 points,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
gobadgers.ca

Balance scoring lifts Badgers over Hawks for triumphant home opener

The Brock men's basketball team made a triumphal return to Bob Davis Gymnasium on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The Badgers defeated the Laurier Golden Hawks 98-77 in their first Ontario University Athletics (OUA) regular-season home game since Jan. 29, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020-21 season. "It feels good...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Why the Atlanta Hawks are struggling on the road again

The Atlanta Hawks have a perfect home record, winning all three of their games so far this season They are turning State Farm Arena into a very difficult place to play basketball if you are the away team and that is going to be huge for this franchise. However, the...
NBA
netsrepublic.com

Recapping the Brooklyn Nets’ Win vs. the Atlanta Hawks

Normally, our postgame recaps are formatted into three main takeaways. But I wanted to take this one to talk about a trend we’ve been seeing recently that fully materialized on Wednesday night. The Brooklyn Nets have found a defensive identity. A sensical one, and perhaps, a damn good one. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Nets are giving 86.6 points per 100 half-court plays, a mark that ranks sixth in the league. A far cry from last year’s regular season, and the team many expected Brooklyn to be this season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hawks bench struggling to begin season, Nate McMillan must adjust

The Hawks fell to the Warriors 113-127 last night. Golden State was coming off the second night of a back-to-back, making me believe Atlanta could steal a road win. Well, Steph Curry reminded Hawks fans he’s one of the most prolific players in league history. Nate McMillan’s squad fell to 4-7 on the season in what has been a sluggish start to a highly anticipated campaign.
NBA
FanSided

The Long Two: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s improvement and the Hawks’ struggles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has added a new trick to his bag this season, and the Hawks’ offense has struggled to get off the ground. Much of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career has unfolded in relative obscurity, but the absence of a spotlight has done nothing to stall his growth as a player. The 23-year-old made steady, substantive improvement in each of his first three NBA seasons — including a quiet leap into fringe All-NBA territory last year — and put himself in the company of some of the NBA’s best guards.
NBA
atlantanews.net

Hawks haul mighty struggles, losing streak into Denver

The Denver Nuggets struggle within games when Nikola Jokic takes a breather, so Wednesday night was a true test for the team. With Jokic suspended for his actions Monday night against Miami, Denver forged ahead without the MVP and pulled out a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The short break is over and Jokic will be back in the lineup when the Nuggets host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks search for a win in Denver

The Atlanta Hawks will conclude their road trip on Friday night when they face the Denver Nuggets. The Hawks will look to snap and five-game losing streak, and pick up their first and only win of the west coast road trip. Atlanta has just one road win this season, an...
NBA
The Ringer

Four Big Takeaways From Shifts in NBA Player Shot Charts

Less than a month into the NBA season, it’s far too early to draw concrete conclusions about players’ shooting performances. It takes hundreds of 3-point attempts for a player’s percentage to stabilize; slumps and hot streaks happen, and Damian Lillard won’t keep shooting this poorly. But measuring a player’s shot...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA

