Europe bid adieu to the Rapid / five-door Rapid Spaceback in late 2019 when it was replaced by the much more sophisticated hatchback-only Scala. The historic nameplate lives on in Russia where the compact liftback was given a Scala-esque makeover nearly a year ago. Up until a few days ago, the moniker was still being used in India, but Skoda has ended production of the model launched locally in 2011 to make room for this – the new Slavia.

