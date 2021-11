‘Many’ more Durham indictments likely in connection to Steele Dossier, former director of National Intelligence, says Jack Phillips The Epoch Times Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he expects special counsel John Durham’s team to indict more suspects in connection to the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and the discredited Steele dossier. Last week, a grand jury empaneled by Durham indicted Russia analyst Igor Danchenko, who previously worked for the left-leaning Brookings Institution, for allegedly lying to the FBI. Danchenko had been the main source for the dossier created by former UK spy Christopher Steele that was, in turn, used by the FBI during its inquiry into whether the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump colluded with Russia. “When I.

