Shalane Flanagan Runs New York City Marathon To Complete 6 World Majors In 42 Days

NEW YORK (CBS) – Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan saved her best for last in her quest to run six World Marathon Majors in 42 days.

Flanagan crossed the New York City Marathon finish line in her final event on Sunday. It was a race she won in 2017.

Finishing in just over 2 hours and 33 minutes, Flanagan’s time was her fastest out of her six marathons during the stretch.

Flanagan, who retired from professional running in 2019, set the lofty goal after saying “I have fallen back in love” with the sport.

She completed the Boston Marathon in October , and also finished events in Chicago, London, and Berlin. She ran the Tokyo marathon virtually, and completed the feat in New York City on Sunday.