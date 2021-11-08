CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enchanted Village Returns To Jordan’s Furniture In Avon

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 7 days ago
AVON (CBS) — The Enchanted Village is returning Jordan’s Furniture in Avon this year. It will open to the public on Thursday.

This means the historic display, Polar Express 4D ride, laser LITE show, indoor ice skating rink, and Santa Claus will be back.

The Enchanted Village was unable to open last Christmas season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The village dates back to the 1960s when it was first on display in Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

There is a new attraction this year as well: an indoor tube slide that’s about 72 feet long by 16.5 feet wide.

The village will stay open until January 2, 2022.

Masks are required.

