CBS2 Exclusive: Jenna DeAngelis Joins International Travelers For Long-Awaited Reunions At JFK Airport

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. lifted COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated international travelers Monday, finally allowing families to see their loved ones for the first time in nearly two years.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined a flight from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport to capture the touching reunions.

The historic flight marked a major milestone for tourism and business, but especially for families who’ve been apart. Americans have been allowed to travel across the pond, but foreigners could not come here.

“Excitement is sort of mounting the nearer I get. So I’m really excited,” said Katie Mydlarz, who was traveling from the U.K.

From the gate at London’s Heathrow Airport, Mydlarz was one of many eager Brits who waited more than 600 days to travel to the U.S. to see family.

CBSN New York Extended: Jenna DeAngelis Takes Us Through First Flight From London

“Thank goodness President Biden said we’ll open the gates on Nov. 8. So I thought, I’m going to get a ticket,” Mydlarz said.

She got a ticket to finally meet her newborn grandson in person.

“Really excited to actually hold him now. So it’s going to be a wonderful trip,” Mydlarz said.

The plane was full of travelers heading to the U.S. for various reasons, from family reunions to doing business to honeymooning.

“Eat lot’s of food… go to a comedy show… see the sights, be romantic,” said India and Ash Tunnard Johnson.

“I’m traveling to New York for the first time, going to visit my team in Manhattan,” said Thomas Lau.

Before anyone could board, British Airways agents checked required documents, including negative COVID test results and proof of vaccination.

DeAngelis was invited by British Airways to document the historic trip.

CBS2 Exclusive: Touching Reunions As Travel Resumes From 33 Countries

The airline’s first flight to the U.S. after restrictions lifted departed London in a synchronized takeoff with Virgin Atlantic.

“Today is a very important milestone and it’s really a celebration because we’re finally able to reunite thousands of travelers with their loved ones in the U.S.,” said British Airways CEO Sean Doyle.

In addition to loved ones, the arrival of tourists from overseas is expected to be a boon to the Big Apple’s economy.

“The U.K. is typically our number one source of international travel. That has been that way for many, many years. They are so important to the lifeblood of New York City tourism,” said Chris Heywood of NYC & Company.

“It’s a great moment to continue to be able to drive that economic growth, that business development. And without human connection, all of that is that little bit harder,” said British Consul General to New York Emma Wade-Smith.

There was excitement in the air and on the ground as eager families waited to embrace their loved ones.

“I’m just still so emotional. It’s just like a dream come true. I just need to hug my sister. It has just been the hardest, hardest two years ever,” said U.K. resident Jill Chambers, whose sister lives in Connecticut.

After touching down, there were cheers and tears from those touched by a reunion two years in the making, especially when Chambers saw her 6-year-old nephew waiting with a sign stating they had spent “730 days” apart.

It was incredible to capture the historic journey step by step from London to New York and for those here, we welcome you!

This story first appeared on Nov. 8, 2021.

simpleflying.com

American Airlines And JetBlue Make Strategic Moves To Bolster NEA

American Airlines and JetBlue are working hard to create a viable third major competitor in the Norte for air travelers. The airlines cooperate under the Northeast Alliance (NEA) and are touting their moves to further their alliance and offer a better travel experience to their customers. As part of that, American Airlines is making some network moves to create a more strategic competitor in the region.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Real-life Terminal man who spent three months living in secured terminal at Chicago's O'Hare Airport - like Tom Hanks' character - instead of flying home to India is acquitted on trespassing charge

A man who spent three months living in a secured terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has been acquitted on a felony trespassing charge. Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without his attorney having to mount a defense. Singh, 37, spent three months...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Families Reunited At JFK Airport For 1st Time In Nearly 2 Years, As Vaccinated International Travelers Allowed Back Into U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International travel to the U.S. resumed Monday for tourists, as historic restrictions were lifted for those who are fully vaccinated. With these restrictions lifted for the first time in nearly two years, airlines warn travelers to prepare for long lines. Travelers CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to didn’t mind. They said they would do anything to finally see their loved ones again on American soil. “It was the best day of my life,” Jhuly Soares told Duddridge. Soares was picking up her mother, Maria, at the airport after she landed from Brazil, seeing her for the first time in what she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia International Airport Asking Travelers To Avoid Parking At Airport This Holiday Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport is getting ready for a very busy Thanksgiving travel season. As a result, they’re asking travelers to avoid parking at the airport. They anticipate having about 400,000 passengers between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30. The site has 12,000 parking spaces and they expect to be at capacity. “So SEPTAs a great choice, ride share — we’ve been in conversations with our Uber and Lyft partners. They’ve assured us that they have the capacity in terms of drivers to meet the demand,” PHL Chief Revenue Officer Jim Tyrrell said. If you still plan on driving, airport officials recommend you give yourself extra time and arrive at least three hours ahead of your scheduled flight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions live as US opens up to UK tourists

As of 8 November, the almost 20-month-long ban on UK tourists entering the US has finally lifted. The travel industry and travellers alike rejoiced at the prospect of crossing the Pond once more - albeit with some extra hoops to jump through in the post-pandemic world.British Airways and Virgin Atlantic marked the momentous occasion on Monday by staging a historic dual takeoff from Heathrow’s two runways, with both planes bound for New York’s JFK airport.The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, wasn’t onboard either one of these flights - he was already in the US, having flown into Canada over the...
TRAVEL
CBS New York

CBS New York

