Bello Machre is pleased to announce the award of a $116,500 grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation. This funding will be used as the down payment for Bello Machre’s next state-of-the-art, fully accessible home, which will be named in honor of Howard W. Phillips, Jr., the namesake of the Phillips Charitable Foundation. Located in Hanover, MD, the property will be the forever home for four adults in critical need of accessible housing. An open house and dedication will follow in Spring 2022.

