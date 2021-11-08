CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Wrong With The Lakers?

By jasonespinal09
Los Angeles Sports Nation
Los Angeles Sports Nation
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-5 to start the 2021-2022 NBA season. LeBron James has missed 4 games so far due to injuries to his ankle and an abdominal strain. The Lakers also are without Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker. Russell Westbrook clearly needs more time to find his...

rolling out

Adele describes relationship with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul

Despite selling a gazillion records and being worth more than some small countries, British-born singer Adele intimates to Rolling Stone that she often feels like a schoolgirl when she’s around boyfriend Rich Paul. In fact, the divorced mom labels this relationship with Paul as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest”...
Sporting News

What to make of Russell Westbrook's rocky start with Lakers

Russell Westbrook has now played 10 games in a Lakers uniform. The results? A little shaky. Westbrook has had a couple of big performances, the highlight so far being a 33-point outing in a road win over the Spurs, but his averages through 10 games stand at 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists on 41.8 percent shooting from the field. It's the fewest points he's averaged since his sophomore season and his true shooting percentage — a catch-all metric that accounts for 2-point field goals, 3-point field goals and free throws — is at a career low.
NBA
Los Angeles Sports Nation

Three to the Dome: Carmelo Anthony’s Hot Start as a Laker

The Los Angeles Lakers are not off to the best start to the 2021-2022 NBA Season. They currently have a 7-6 record best for only 7th in the West. Being one of the favorites to win it all this season, the Lakers aren’t living up to the high expectations just yet. There may be several factors to that as many players are out with injuries, including LeBron James.
NBA
NBA

Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Lakers (11.15.21)

The Bulls bounced back in a big way on Sunday night, winning the second game of their West Coast road trip by beating the Clippers 100-90 in L.A. The Bulls win ended the Clippers winning streak at seven games. Chicago continues to prove their mettle by battling through adversity, collecting...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
