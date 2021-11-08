Whittier Restaurants Hit By Burglars During Power Outage

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Two small Whittier restaurants were hit by burglars during a scheduled power outage in the early morning hours Monday.

The burglaries occurred at around 2 a.m. at El Camino Family Restaurant and Pizzamania, both located side-by-side in the same strip mall in the 13000 block of Telegraph Road.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the burglars smashed the front windows and took an undisclosed amount of cash from both restaurants.

Both sustained hundreds of dollars in damage, the sheriff’s department said.

The circumstances of the scheduled power outage were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if surveillance cameras captured the break-ins.