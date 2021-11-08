CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Lessons from the pros: Top C-Level execs advise those just starting out

By Michelle Cioci Adams
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our 2021 C-Level Awards winners share how to get started in a career. © 2021 American...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

Checklist: Onboarding and offboarding C-level executives

C-level executives commonly present a unique combination of advanced permissions, mobility requirements and public personae that intensify the need to defend traditional attack surfaces. Therefore, it’s important adopt a deliberate, standalone checklist to eliminate errors and best position new executives for productivity and success while also securing the firm’s data when they leave.
ECONOMY
Buffalo Business First

A key HR indicator is blinking red for employers. Ignoring it could be costly.

Given the current landscape, you'd think employers would be doing everything possible to reduce turnover and avoid the recruitment game altogether. The numbers say otherwise. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Buffalo Business First

How a veteran executive is trying to change the narrative on Latinos in business

Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the L'attitude conference, said there still needs to be more focus on Latinos and Latinas in business. Here's what he's trying to do about it. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Policy
Buffalo Business First

Insider's view: Real Estate Roundtable CEO, chair talk infrastructure bill, other policies impacting CRE

The Real Estate Roundtable in Washington, D.C., was established to address federal policy issues that affect the commercial real estate industry. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheStreet

These Three Business School Jobs Saw the Biggest Salary Jumps

Wages for business school graduates rose by $5,000 to hit $155,000 in 2021, a new report has found. Profitable and popular banks including Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report, JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report and Citi (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report lead the way in recruiting and pay more for early-career workers, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
FingerLakes1.com

COLA: Social Security disability payments in 2022

The COLA increase for 2022 was 5.9%, the largest the nation has seen since the 1980s. The only other time close to this was in 2009 when the increase was 5.8%, just slightly lower. The new increase will go into effect in January of 2022, impacting millions who have suffered...
BUSINESS
honknews.com

$1400 Fourth Stimulus Check: Why The Senior Citizens League Is Pushing For It

Prices are up more than six percent in the United States compared to the same period last year. In times of high inflation, people on fixed incomes, such as those on social security, can see their purchasing power drop rapidly. In September and October, food prices rose 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Among products, dairy products, meat and grains saw the largest peaks last year.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Recipients Getting a Fourth Stimulus Check?

As inflation continues to rise, senior citizens are struggling more than others. The small cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits for 2021 wasn’t enough to cover the increased costs of everything, from hamburgers to gasoline, in the second half of the year. Some seniors are advocating for more federal relief. Are Social Security recipients getting a fourth stimulus check?
BUSINESS
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

Comments / 0

Community Policy