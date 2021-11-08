Whimsical Etsy holiday gifts for the COVID-safe

An iconic watch brand that has inspired innumerable conversations, Accutron returned in 2020 with a suite of timepieces that channelled its resounding heritage, pop culture impact and unmatched technical prestige. Through the ’60s and ’70s, Accutron redefined watchmaking and the perception around watches. From the first fully electronic watch movement to design that defied the times, Accutron set new standards then—and continues to do so now. The following gift guide—composed of two new limited release watches and eight design-forward items—speaks to the Accutron lifestyle. You’ll find innovation here, along with the excitement that comes from seeing something timeless and truly extraordinary.
Comments / 0