Marshall is a trial lawyer in Clackamas County and a member of the Mental Health Alliance. She lives in Milwaukie. The fashionable police accountability mechanism of the moment that both Portland and the U.S. Department of Justice have agreed upon is body-worn cameras. The idea seems good at first glance: if police record what they do, bad behavior can be identified, amended or punished. But our leaders are doing everything they can to avoid the policy details, even when those details will be the difference between a successful program and a dangerous expansion of the surveillance state.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO