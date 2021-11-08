France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and start inoculating children as young as five after coronavirus cases surged across the continent. Infection rates have surged, placing Western Europe once again at the heart of the global epidemic and governments are being forced to take action, with the Netherlands already announcing the region's first partial lockdown of the winter. Austria has inoculated about 65 percent of its nine million people, below the EU average of 67 percent. Latvia, which is also lagging behind on vaccination, similarly brought in tougher curbs for people who are not inoculated on Monday which will mean companies can dismiss employees who refuse the vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO