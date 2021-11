EDISON – The beautification and improvements on Amboy Avenue in the Clara Barton section of the township have been a long time coming. Businesses such as Ruby’s Kitchen, Ferraro’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, The Coffee House, Babooshka Hair Salon and medical offices have pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into their properties and “it’s tipping the scale” for a number of opportunities, according to Councilman Joseph Coyle, who spoke about the improvements at a Township Council meeting on Oct. 27.

EDISON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO