Veteran talks about his life and fighting in World War II

Wayne Payton is a Word War II veteran who was part of D-Day and crossing Europe to take Germany. Ed Boice • Reflector-Chronicle

Wayne Payton thought he was going to be a farmer growing up. Raised in Cedar Point, Kansas, and born in 1923, he grew up outside of the small town on his family’s farm. That was until World War II. As he recalls, he was drafted in December of 1942.

“I had no problem with it,” Payton said. “I was willing to serve my country.”

He became active duty January 19, 1942, staying in the U.S. He was assigned the role of small arms mechanic. On Oct. 14, 1943, Payton was shipped out of New York to England, landing in Liverpool. There he stayed, until D-Day came around.

“I didn’t go in. I was on the [England] beaches, hauling for troops and getting them loaded,” Payton said.

Payton was assigned to the 4th Armored Division. After helping prepare the troops for D-Day, the 4th landed on the beaches of Normandy June 13. The troop participated in five campaigns set in motion to take back Europe from Nazi Germany. He also participated in the Battle of the Bulge.

“We were assigned as a back-up,” he said. “We didn’t go into battle, we were in a defensive position in case the Germans broke through. Thank God they didn’t or they would’ve wiped us out.”

Payton then crossed the Rhine River with his division, and stayed in Germany until the war ended.

He flew and landed in the U.S. Oct. 30, 1945 and ended his service Nov. 5, 1945.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Mueseum website, the 4th Armored Division is recognized as a liberating unit by the US Army’s Center of Military History and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 1985 for their liberation of the concentration camp Ohrduf April 4, 1945.

It was the first concentration camp the U.S. liberated.

After the army, Payton went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad as a telegraph operator.

He worked in several posts mostly in Kansas, working with the railroad for 40 years. He married a woman named Helen, and had three children.

“I had a good life,” he said.

“I met a young lady, married, had 67 years before she passed away and raised a nice family. That’s the most memories I have; of raising a nice family. Everything turned out real good.”

Wayne Payton is now 98 as of Nov. 13. He lives in Abilene in assisted living.