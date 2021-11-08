CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Window Double Slider 1967 VW Type 2 Bus Up For Grabs

By John Puckett
 7 days ago
It’s looking to join your psychedelic collection.

The media have virtually immortalized the Volkswagen Bus via movies and TV shows such as "The Bus" and "Cars." This star power has led to an entire generation of people who dream of owning one of these classic busses for themselves one day, as it perfectly epitomizes the "hippie" aesthetic. In addition, the highly open interior created a trend known as "Van-Life," where teens would live a very nomadic lifestyle, living anywhere they choose. Others still used the Bus for camping or weekend trips with their family or friends. This vehicle, in particular, is a perfect example of that focus on freedom and independence.

Powering this bouncing Bus is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that produces more than enough power for all of your people hauling needs. The exterior is a blue and white two tone which makes the Bus stand out in a crowd. This 1967 21-Window Samba Deluxe was Brazilian made to fit any expectations that one might have when they purchase a car like this. There is essentially no other van or Bus that better fits the personalities of its driver than this classic beauty.

Michael
6d ago

I use to have the very same bus but it was red with white, while I was away, my ex-wife sold it for $450.00 1972 money. Now their both gone and looking back I must I wish things had gone differently. Gosh, I sure do miss…my 1967 VW Bus. Otherwise, no regrets.

#Volkswagen Bus#Race Car#Camping#Samba Deluxe#Brazilian
Motorious

1930s Ford AA Truck Found Dead In A Forest Of Time

This incredible truck has been left to sit for 72 years by its previous owner and now faces restoration. Ford made a name for itself over 118 years ago as America's first mass producer of automobiles after coining the American assembly line. The Model-T is usually the center of the conversation when discussing the early 1900s Ford automobiles, but it certainly wasn't the only fantastic Ford in circulation at the time. One of the most popular models was the AA truck which helped many people earn a living through farming, hauling, and general transportation. Unfortunately, as time progressed, so too did automotive technology and these Ford models quickly became obsolete. This advancement led to many automobiles being abandoned in fields, garages, warehouses, and forests.
CARS
