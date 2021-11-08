CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Spoon Beat the Devil

One night in Austin, during the height of quarantine, Britt Daniel opened his mind’s eye and saw the devil. Not a pitchfork-wielding demon from hell, but a slothful Mephistopheles splayed out on the couch. “That character staring at me was really a part of myself,” the 50-year-old frontman says over the...

Still Over It

Summer Walker’s music has the emotional intensity of a Real Housewives reunion. Her songs are as shady as they are chaotic—and irresistibly entertaining. Yet beneath the drama are layers of vulnerability. Walker’s 2019 debut Over It positioned the 25-year-old singer as a star in the moody landscape of contemporary trap R&B. With her follow-up, Still Over It, she cements herself as one of the genre’s most relatable storytellers, with a keen ear for melodrama that eventually starts to become monotonous.
Something Must Change After Astroworld

On Tuesday night, before the Flaming Lips began a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel, frontman Wayne Coyne paused to address the audience. As band members tuned their instruments, Coyne reminded attendees that venue employees were there to help anyone feeling distressed or vulnerable. “Between every song, I always ask if you are doing alright. In lieu of things that have happened recently, we really do mean it,” he said onstage from within his signature plastic bubble. If the band needed to stop the show, whether for 10 minutes or half an hour, they would, no problem. “What matters is that you are safe and you feel great and you leave out of here feeling like you’ve had the best night of your life.”
Watch Jenny Hval’s Video for New Song “Jupiter”

Jenny Hval has shared a new song called “Jupiter,” her first single for 4AD. It arrives with a video by Zia Anger, who directed Hval’s visual for “Accident.” Check it out below, along with a string of tour dates for next spring. Hval shared a statement about “Jupiter”:. When I...
Michael Stipe on the Music That Made Him

Before he launches into a breathless paean to the many musical heroes that have helped forge his very being over the last 61 years, Michael Stipe needs to get a couple of disclaimers out of the way. Even though he’s done countless interviews over the last four decades—most of them during his tenure as the frontman for R.E.M., perhaps the greatest alt-rock band to ever jangle, riff, and croon—he’s never done one like this, detailing his favorite records at certain ages. By the way, he’s also terrible with time. “Things that happened eight years ago feel like they happened 15 years ago, or yesterday,” he explains over the phone from Athens, Georgia, the city where R.E.M. formed in 1980. And he admits that he’s not great at whittling down the thousands of songs, albums, and artists that have made their mark on his psyche to just a select few. Considering all that, this particular assignment was “really challenging” for him. But, he adds, it was also a lot of fun.
Make Drunk Cool Again

It’s one thing to be a prolific rapper in 2021, but Rxk Nephew attempts to reskin himself with every release. None of the nearly dozen projects the Rochester rapper has dropped this year sound the same, and he clearly relishes laying his non-sequitur raps over as many regional styles as possible. Nephew’s music is breathless and unpredictable; he’ll call out rappers for lying about gang activities one minute and diss a producer while rapping over their beat the next. This tenacity makes him suited to a place like YouTube—where his page is updated frequently—and would theoretically make him a great mixtape rapper, but his ever-growing discography fluctuates wildly like a polygraph test. The drawback to being a loose cannon is not knowing when or if your firepower will blow up in your face.
Silk Degrees

Whoever you are, wherever you are, as you read this sentence, a used vinyl copy of Silk Degrees is sitting in the closest record store to you. It is not in great condition, and it is not expensive, and it was first owned by someone at a time when a lot of people owned vinyl records—and a lot of those people owned Silk Degrees. There are certain albums that go down so smoothly—inhaling the busy sounds of pop radio and exhaling their own cool, irresistible blend—that they seem to open a permanent slot in the greater public consciousness, sailing like a ship into a harbor in the clouds. Some albums belong to everybody.
Garbology

A little less than halfway through Aesop Rock’s new album, Garbology, he places himself in a scene: He’s imagining himself casing his own house when a neighbor catches him; the two share a mundane exchange (“You OK, dude?” “Yeah—you OK?”). It’s Beckettian: The banality, as always, is the point. Fourteen...
Engine of Hell

Emma Ruth Rundle lives on a gloomy planet. Drop a needle on one of her records and imagine her shuffling down an otherwise sunny street beneath her own personal raincloud, shivering in an oversized trench coat. The clouds gather as you listen, and before long, darkness has fallen. Follow her voice through the night into a sprawling cemetery where a new monster lurks behind each tombstone: a black dog here, a medusa there, a nightmarish whisper-scream further down the row.
Slave to the Scalpel

There’s nothing subtle about 200 Stab Wounds. The Cleveland quartet plays death metal with all the nuance of a power drill to the temple—an experience they describe in detail on “Drilling Your Head,” the lead single from their debut, Slave to the Scalpel. Alongside their Maggot Stomp labelmates Sanguisugabogg and Inoculation, 200 Stab Wounds are helping to establish Ohio as a new headquarters for brutal, bludgeoning death metal. Slave to the Scalpel demonstrates the band’s outstanding command over the core elements of the sound. The album rumbles by in a concise 28 minutes, only relenting in its barrage of knuckle-dragging riffs and pummeling drums to deploy the occasional gross-out sample or chintzy keyboard melody. It also suggests that the band has room to grow.
Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras

Bush Tetras never wanted to be pigeonholed as a no wave band. Though guitarist Pat Place co-founded the group after leaving no-wave luminaries the Contortions in 1979, bringing roadie Laura Kennedy as Bush Tetras’ original bassist, they outlasted the short-lived but deeply influential NYC underground movement, evolving through multiple eras. In a 2019 interview, late drummer Dimitri Papadopoulos (better known as Dee Pop) explained that they consider themselves to be “part of the lineage of great bands that evolved from the CBGB’s scene” such as the Ramones, Television, or Patti Smith. Across 29 songs (plus two digital-only bonus tracks), this chronologically organized 3xLP box set compiles highlights from each of Bush Tetras’ periods of recorded output—the early 1980s, late 1990s, and late 2010s—revealing just how vital they remained in each decade.
Listen to Ace Cino’s “2 Different Models”: The Ones

The only predictable element of an Ace Cino track is the Meadow Soprano clip that opens every song. The Michigan rapper hasn’t quite figured out what his style is, and he tests out different genres on his SoundCloud page. For some time now, he’s been bouncing between traditional cold Detroit-based street rap, and records where he submerges his vocals in AutoTune and gets into his feels. Though I wouldn’t say that every song he makes is technically good, I’ve found his experimentation interesting. He moves into new territory on his latest single, “2 Different Models,” deciding to simply whisper under its groovy piano-driven beat. While this should be gimmicky, it really is more mesmerizing than anything else he’s made.
“The Only Heartbreaker”

Ever the harbinger of love’s decay, Mitski chokes through a self-created inferno on “The Only Heartbreaker.” Though she’s waxed melancholic on love and loss before, the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album veers away from subdued indie rock and into full-fledged frenzy, recalling the exuberant synth-pop of the 1980s as Mitski implicates herself in the inevitable unraveling of a toxic relationship. Detonating the restraint of previous single “Working for the Knife,” she rises from the ash only to succumb to a dense array of video game-like instrumentals. The video reflects Mitski’s consumption by her own guilt: Everything she touches lights ablaze. “I’ll be the only heartbreaker,” she wails, alone in a vast expanse of pyromanic destruction, her limbs contorting to the beat through the will of some unknowable force.
FKA twigs Releasing New Song “Measure of a Man” Next Week

FKA twigs is releasing a new song featuring West London rapper Central Cee. The single, “Measure of a Man,” is out November 18, and it’ll be featured in the new movie The King’s Man. According to a press release, “Measure of a Man” is written by Jamie Hartman, John Hill, Amanda Ghost, Dominic Lewis, Jane Goldman, and the film’s director Matthew Vaughn.
Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
Steve Burton Shares Exciting News With Fans!

Are you ready to get up close and personal with GENERAL HOSPITAL star Steve Burton (Jason)? The actor took to Instagram to announce that he’ll be doing some very special personal appearances in Upstate New York in December! This is great news because he was forced to cancel some of his previous fan events when he tested positive for COVID back in August.
