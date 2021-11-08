CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Georgia Aquarium's holiday gift guide makes a big splash

By Paul Milliken
fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday shopping is rarely easy, especially when it’s for...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
orlandomagazine.com

The 2021 Orlando Holiday Gift Guide

These cute sunnies make a statement, literally. Playhaus Do Not Disturb Sunglasses, $20, at The Monogram Merchant in Orlando. playhausgoods.com. This stylish sunhat holds its shape, no matter what. Carve Designs Capistrano Crushable Hat in Natural, $38. carvedesigns.com. This lovely dried arrangement does double duty. Janet’s Dry Humor X Wool+Indigo...
ORLANDO, FL
napavalleylifemagazine.com

It’s Here! Napa Valley’s ANNUAL HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

A delicate arc of gold balls, a radiant mini-cluster of diamonds, a chain of perfect gold circles. This is how Gabriel interprets Bujukan, the Balinese act of persuasion achieved by a subtle wink, a gentle touch, that one perfect word spoken in a whisper. After all, when you know you’re irresistible, why shout?
NAPA, CA
dwell.com

Dwell’s Holiday Gift Guides Are Perfect for Everyone on Your Nice List

Spread cheer to your neighbors, coworkers, friends, and family with our gift guides that cover everyone you know. But don’t dillydally: Shipping delays are expected to continue this year, so you’ll want to get your holiday shopping done on the early side. Cover image by Miguel Monck.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TMZ.com

TMZ's Holiday Gift Guide Has a Ton of Fashionable Options

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you're already scratching your head about what to get your loved ones for the holidays -- allow us to make a few suggestions. TMZ has an entire holiday gift guide here at your disposal...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Engadget

Introducing Engadget’s 2021 holiday gift guide!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, the holiday shopping season never really gets...
SHOPPING
cgmagonline.com

Editor’s Choice: Dungeons & Dragons Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Roll for initiative on the holiday shopping season with these suggestions for the Dungeons & Dragons players on your list. One great thing about role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons is that they never truly stop expanding. Fifth Edition is 7 years old now and the stream of official content hasn’t slowed a bit—three sourcebooks are dropping this fall!—and there’s a never-ending supply of home-brewed inspiration out there to boot.
LIFESTYLE
Engadget

Everything in our holiday gift guide that’s under $100

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s dangerously easy to go over budget during the holidays when, especially...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Georgia Aquarium
visitbuffaloniagara.com

The Ultimate Buffalo Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are just around the corner, and it feels like every year we promise ourselves we’re going to stay ahead of them and then suddenly they’re ahead of us. Gift shopping is hard. Everyone has different tastes. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered this year. Buffalo’s shopping scene is lively and eclectic. There’s something for everyone out there, and we’re here to help you find it. This is the ultimate Buffalo holiday gift guide.
BUFFALO, NY
ABC 4

Holiday gift ideas for the whole family

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner joined us on set to share some holiday gift ideas. She’s got something for everyone! Some of the products she showed are listed below:. Olay’s Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer- Tis the season to reveal your brightest you! Olay’s NEW Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer is formulated with Olay’s proprietary technology, leaving you with two times brighter skin vs. a basic moisturizer after just 28 days. It corrects the look of uneven tone and texture without clogging pores, and with 24-hour moisture, it’s proven to hydrate better than a $400 cream! Plus, a holiday Cyber Monday Deal! Spend $150 on Olay.com and receive a FREE gift — Juicy Couture’s brightest tracksuit of the season, custom-made exclusively for Olay’s new Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection launch.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Emeril Lagasse's Holiday Gift Guide Deserves a Chef's Kiss

We interviewed Emeril Lagasse because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from his own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Emeril Lagasse wears...
FOOD & DRINKS
Us Weekly

Get Ready for the Holidays With LifeToGo’s Gift Guides

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. With the holidays right around the corner, there’s no time like the present to begin buying presents for your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to show how much you care with thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list. But picking out the perfect present is not a simple task — where’s Santa when you need him? Luckily for Us, LifeToGo created handy gift guides for targeted audiences so you can find exactly what you need.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
Polygon

Polygon’s 2021 holiday gift guide for all things entertainment

Surprise! The holiday season is already here. It seems like only yesterday when we were trying to figure out how to stream movies and shows with friends over the last winter break. However, the year-end shopping season has already begun, and it’s time to figure out the best entertainment gifts of 2021.
SHOPPING
CNET

Hot holiday toys for 2021

Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Verge’s 2021 home tech holiday gift guide

Home is what you make it, so why not make it as awesome as possible? Sometimes, that can be done by just hanging up a sentimental photo in a frame or spritzing things up occasionally with some flowers or a new piece of furniture. Every now and again, however, you just need to gift yourself some crafty home tech goodies or buy them for someone you care about. Not every item in the list below has a circuit board built into it — though many of them do; instead, what ties them all together is that, in small ways, they’ll make your home look better and operate more smoothly.
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

The 25 Most Popular Christmas Gifts You Can Buy Your Friends and Family in 2021

Everyone has a different holiday gifting strategy. While some people prefer to take the road less traveled with very unique gifts they've never seen before, there's also something to be said for gifting hot-tickets items, perennial favorites and classic gifts that everyone is sure to love. To help you shop this year's biggest trends (like wellness gifts, delicate jewelry, athleisure, squishy toys and work-from-home essentials) and gift with confidence, we've put together a list of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021 that Good Housekeeping readers and Amazon shoppers are stocking up on.
SHOPPING
EatThis

ALDI's Much-Anticipated New Holiday Items Are Officially Here

Spooky season is officially over, which means supermarkets are busy stocking their aisles with seasonal staples for holiday feasts. Experts are recommending that Americans plan their menus early this year as grocery shoppers across the country confront shortages, shipping delays, purchase limits, and overall higher prices. ALDI, one of America's...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy